Hops & Vine, 527 Main St., Suite 2, Lewiston, wine, beer and appetizers.
Little Explorers Childcare, 304 Thain Road, Lewiston, child care facility.
May Sickness Creations, 1208 Cedar Ave., Lewiston, handmade t-shirts and accessories.
Kramer Glam LLC, 818 Main St., Lewiston, cosmetologist.
Genhealth, 1024 F St., Lewiston, transcranial magnetic stimulation center.
BP Concrete & General Construction, 1603 Seventh Ave., Lewiston, concrete work.
Lunch Box Deli & BBQ, 416 Thain Road, Lewiston, food truck.
Design by Kayla, 1214 11th St., Lewiston, graphic design.
STR Services, 3113 Fifth St., No. 5, Lewiston, building and demolition of driveways and culverts
ACES: Auctions, Consignments and Estate Sales, 621 19th Ave., Lewiston, auctions, consignment of property and selling estates.
Dardlebee Honey LLC, 1134 Warner Ave., Lewiston, off-site sale of honey and bee products.
Farmhouse Dachshunds, 2121 Grelle Ave., sale of dachshunds and related merchandise.
Marks Security, 516 15th St., Lewiston, security guard services.
Starlite Auto Detail, 3610 15th St., Space 1, Lewiston, mobile auto detail.
Whitney’s Place, 450 Thain Road, Suite. B, Lewiston, cosmetology.
Clearwater Fence LLC, 34831 River Road, Lenore, fencing contractor.
Tenacious Transformations Construction LLC, 10270 Highway 12, Clarkston, construction.
Northwest Trinity Construction LLC, 846 Main St., Orofino, residential and commercial roofing.
3H Excavation 1828 Hillyard Drive, Clarkston, excavation and site improvement.
Made Up by Jenny, 434 Vista Ave., Lewiston, traveling makeup artist.
Gypso Moon LLC, 3713 14th St. E, Lewiston, virtual assisting and social media marketing services.
Riggs Pressure Washing, 1924 Birch Ave., Lewiston, pressure washing.
Fast Plumbing Idaho, 1021 Magill Road, Lenore, plumbing.
Heise Electric Inc., 2613 W. Eighth Ave., Spokane, electrical and solar contractor.
MC Cleaning, 1411 Fair St., B306, Clarkston, house cleaning.
Morgan Industries Inc., doing business as Morgan Pavement, 625 S. Main St., Clearfield, Utah, asphalt slurry seal.