City of Lewiston
Able Clean-up Technologies Inc., P.O. Box 6185, Spokane, environmental services.
Anchor Aesthetics, 301 Main St., Suite 107, Lewiston, esthetician services.
AP HVAC, P.O. Box 352, Juliaetta, heating ventilation and air conditioning service and installation.
Arris Inc., 5155 Bains Gap Road, Anniston, Ala., mechanical contractor.
Banyan Construction, 217 Fifth Ave., Lewiston, residential new construction and remodel.
Black Dog Plumbing LLC, 136 Meador St., Asotin, residential and commercial plumbing.
Boyer Mechanical LLC, 3704 20th St., Lewiston, heating ventilation and air conditioning service and installation.
CCLC, 616 Burrell Drive, Lewiston, lawn care.
Dallas Roberts Images, 3507 20th St., real estate photography and video.
Duke Kelly Construction, 605 Indian Hills Drive, No. 5, Moscow, general contractor.
Empire Solar Group, 9 Exchange Place, Suite 400, Salt Lake City, electrical contractor.
Flashover Media, 1320 14th Ave, Lewiston, Social media marketing and graphic design.
Freedom Fire LLC, 120 Moses Mountain Lane, Tensed, service fire extinguishers and fire systems.
Gem State Craft LLC, 3420 Sixth St., Lewiston, craft fair sales.
KBD Cleaning LLC, 3626 18th St. C, Lewiston, cleaning service.
Luxe Beauty, 621 Main St., Suite D, Lewiston, cosmetology services.
M&M Tractor Service, 19378 Homestead Loop, Lewiston, plowing, rototilling, tractor work, fire suppression.
Mind Your Biscuits, 3316 Ninth St., Lewiston, food truck.
Polished Aesthetics LLC, 450 Thain Road, Suite G, Lewiston, medical aesthetics.
Poseidon Power Washing LLC, 620 Fifth St., No. 3, power washing service.
River Bend Homes, 5222 Hatwai Road, Lewiston, sale of new manufactured homes.
Rubie Rane Photography, 415 Fourth St., Lewiston, photographer.
Samson Movers LLC, 1030 Reams Road, Moscow, moving company.
Streamline Maintenance, 702 13th St., Clarkston, general maintenance of home and yard.
T-mobile West LLC, 1325 21st St., Suite B, Bellevue, wireless services and accessories.
Taggart Construction and Contracting LLC, 6005 S. Paula Court, Spokane, general construction.
Taqueria Las Torres, 408 E. Morton St., Moscow, taco truck.
The Shooting Star Cafe, 406 Burrell Ave., Suite 107, Lewiston, gift shop and cafe.
Zen Transportation Professionals, 1104 11th St., Clarkston, transportation of goods and people.