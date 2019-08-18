City of Lewiston
Catkin, 814 Main St., Lewiston, retail clothing, home goods and accessories.
Exterior Wood Inc., 313 D St., Suite 203, Washougal, Wash., wholesale lumber products.
Hell’s Canyon Hotshot LLC, 3406 12th St. C, Lewiston, freight transportation.
Homebridge Financial Services, 1428 G St., Lewiston, mortgage lending services.
Key Construction Inc., 741 W. Second St., Wichita, construction.
King’s Korner, 828 Main St., Lewiston, refined furniture and antiques.
Mackin & Little Inc., 2627 E. Trent Ave., Spokane, plumbing contractor.
Maxwell Aviation, 3424 Fourth St., Lewiston, hangar storage and federally contracted pilot services.
Motorsports Machine LLC, 1008 D St., Lewiston, automotive engine assembly and machining.
Sunrise Custom LLC, 1217 Birch Ave., Lewiston, handyman home repair.
Top Notch Floors, 12460 Vista Ave., Orofino, floor installation and removal.
Ulta Beauty, 2638 Nez Perce Drive, Lewiston, retail beauty products and salon services.
J. Russell Excavation & Concrete LLC, 33620 Winchester Grade, Culdesac, excavation and concrete contractor.
City of Clarkston
Copensire Construction, 600 Eighth St., Clarkston, residential construction.
Clearwater Gutter Company, 1501 Powers Ave., Lewiston, gutter installation.
Express Service Inc., 9701 N. Boardwalk Blvd., Oklahoma City, temporary placement services.
Metalworks of Montana Inc., 3635 W. Broadway, Missoula, Mont., roofing and sheet metal contractor.
Moms and Pops, 932 Sixth St., Clarkston, men’s haircutting service.
Pacific Powertrain Inc., 635 Fifth St., Clarkston, boat maintenance and repair.
Skils’kin, 4004 E. Boone Ave., Spokane, nonprofit for the developmentally disabled.
Sunken Ship Sushi, 834 Sixth St., Clarkston, sushi bar.
Tuesday Investigations LLC, P.O. Box 722, Clarkston, research and insurance investigation contractor.
Verizon Wireless LLC, 2200 Cabot Drive, Suite 400, Lisle, Ill., cellular telephone carrier.
Viacon Inc., P.O. Box 2818, Stockbridge, Ga., general contractor.