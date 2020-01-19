City of Lewiston
Baker’s Interior Services, 522 Park St., Lewiston, dry well installation.
Carmel Minogue CPA & Associates, 77 Southway Ave., Suite B, Lewiston, accounting services.
Charity Calene, 950 Vineland Drive, No. 27, Clarkston, interior design and cleaning service.
Heidi’s Creations, 3715 14th St. E, Lewiston, sewing and quilting crafts.
Heritage Professional Landscaping, P.O. Box 7225, Kennewick, landscaping.
Intermountain Anesthesia Associates PLLC, 318 Warner Drive, Lewiston, anesthesia services at Lewis & Clark Orthopaedic Institute LLC.
Isbelle Construction, 135 112th St., Orofino, construction.
Laurinda Riggs, 402 Fifth Ave., Lewiston, property maintenance and janitorial.
Lopez Flooring, 1515 Burrell Drive, Lewiston, floor covering installation.
Nemeth O.M.T. LLC, 1708 G St. Lewiston, orofacial myofunctional disorder therapy to help retrain and strengthen the tongue, lip, and cheek muscles to improve chewing, swallowing, speech and breathing.
Rebecca J. Alexander, Ph.D., 532 Bryden Ave., Lewiston, counseling and psychological testing.
Red Hawk Fire & Security (CA) LLC, 1501 W. Yamato Road, Boca Raton, Fla., fire and security installation.
RSR Massage, 621 Bryden Ave., Suite G, Lewiston, massage therapist.
Sassy Gals, 711 Snake River Ave., Lewiston, online sales.
The Zen Den, 247 Thain Road, Suite 108, Lewiston, massage therapy and bath accessories.
Top Quality Travel LLC, 1008 16th Ave., Lewiston, gift shop, travel agency, Amazon sales, classes.
City of Clarkston
Tri-Star Behavioral Health LLC, 302 Fifth St., Suite No. 2, Clarkston, mental health and addiction recovery services.
Heart In Hands, 1298 Maple St., Clarkston, massage therapy.
NPL Construction Co., 16707 E. Euclid Ave., Spokane, underground construction.
Satterday Barns LLC, 721 Preston Ave., Lewiston, pole barn specialist.
TCB Properties LLC doing business as Riverside Storage, 1341 Fair St., Clarkston, boats and recreational vehicle rental storage.
Valley Cheer Academy, 521 Fourth St., Clarkston, recreational cheerleading, dance and tumbling.
GTT Americas LLC, 7900 Tysons One Place Suite 1450, McLean, Va., retail telecommunications.
Three Amigos Underground Inc., 1416 Wright Way, Sandpoint, horizontal directional drilling and vacuum excavation.
In Like Flynn HVAC LLC, 1303 11th Ave., Lewiston, repair, service and install of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment.
Everett Concrete, 111 W. Mullan Ave., Post Falls, concrete contractor.
Johns Excavation and Landscaping, 1012 Hemlock Drive, Lewiston, excavation contractor.