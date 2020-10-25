City of Lewiston
Anderson Masonry Inc., 7393 Montana State Highway 35, Bigfork, Mont., masonry subcontractor.
C&C Painting, 509 Sixth St., Pomeroy, painting.
Concierge Healthcare Services, 1612 Rimview Drive, Clarkston, health and wellness, COVID-19 testing.
Croft Rentals, 3713 11th St., Lewiston, chair and table rentals.
G+M Custom Concrete, P.O. Box 273, Deary, concrete work.
Joyful Bliss Boutique LLC, 315 W. Shiloh Drive, Lewiston, online sales of home decor, books, gifts.
JT Custom Carpentry LLC, 1830 Powers Ave., Lewiston, general contractor.
Keatan Handy Man Service, 3134 Fourth St., Lewiston, handyman services.
Marko Electric, P.O. Box 287, Nine Mile Falls, Wash., electrical contractor.
Natural Drifters, 1026 Third St., Lewiston, online sales.
Social Skipper Media LLC, 302 Fifth St., Lewiston, social media management.
The Nail Studio, 621 Main St., Suite E, Lewiston, nail salon.
Tines Down Concrete LLC, 3617 22nd St. D, Lewiston, handyman services.