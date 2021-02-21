A Helping Hand, 436 Airway Ave., No. 5, Lewiston, residential and commercial property cleaning.
Cassie Davis, 450 Thain Road, Suite B, Lewiston, cosmetologist.
Cedar Drive Collections, 917 Cedar Drive, Lewiston, online sales of home decor.
Eagle Signs LLC, 1511 S. Keys Road, Yakima, installation and service of signs and lighting.
Guest House Hot Yoga, 4054 Fairway Drive, Lewiston, yoga studio.
Hells Canyon Hair, 618 D St. Suite C, Lewiston, barber shop and hair salon.
Midnight Mountain Consulting, 404 S. Pine St., Ellensburg, consulting.
Opportunities Unlimited Inc., 320 15th St., Lewiston, developmental therapy.
Sno-zone, 938 Fourth St., Clarkston, shaved ice stand.
Speak And Think Better Speech Therapy, 1537 24th Ave., Lewiston, online speech therapy services.
Valiant Van Services, 2725 E. Main St., Lewiston, transportation services.
Western Front Investments, 1003 Ninth Ave., Lewiston, collectible firearms and militaria sales and appraisal.
Wicked Remodels LLC, 928 10th Ave., Apt 1, Lewiston, remodel construction.
Wilson Autotech LLC, 1011 D St., Lewiston, automobile repair.
Woodland Adventures Learning Center, 204 Thain Road, Lewiston, child care.