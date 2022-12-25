Divots Golf Lewiston, 914 21st St., Lewiston, indoor golf simulators.
The Thirsty Traveler, 907 Third St., Lewiston, mobile bar, alcohol supplied by customers.
Hells Canyon Apparel and Athletics, 207 Capital St., Lewiston, screen printing and embroidery.
Pacific Living Properties doing business as Canyon View Apartments, 2704 17th St., Lewiston, apartment housing.
Bumper Crop Coffee LLC, 818 Main St., Lewiston, restaurant.
LK Hair and More, 625 Bryden Ave., Suite C1 and C2, Lewiston, beauty salon.
Allen’s Tattoo Art, 847 D St., Lewiston, tattoo artist.
PK Tax Prep Service, 3211 Sixth St., Lewiston, tax preparation service.
Motion Industries Inc., 505 E. 22nd Street N, Lewiston, distributor of industrial tools and supply.
Juscause, 1626 21st St., Lewiston, small retail shop and T-shirt printing.
Praise Of Hope Prints, 612 Bryden Drive, Apt. A, Lewiston, custom t-shirt printing.
Smith Flooring, 1019 Cedar Ave., Lewiston, flooring installation.
Tal Holdings LLC, Best Built Builders Supply, 3113 E. Main St., Lewiston, retail building material sales.
Marcella’s Manicures, 1049 21st St., Lewiston, cosmetology and nail tech.
The Farmstyle, 32081 Mission Creek Road, Culdesac, sales of digital e-books, cookies, breads, cupcakes.
Henrich Onufer - General Contractor, 410 SW Skyline Drive, Pullman, general contracting.
The Idaho Falls Plumbing Co., 8574 Hitt Place, Idaho Falls, plumbing contractor.
Kaitlyn J Photography, 610 Bryden Drive, Apt. B, Lewiston, offsite photography services.
New Perspective LLC, 625 Bryden Ave., Suite C1 and C2, Lewiston, permanent make-up and microblading.
Never A Dull Day Sharpening, 714 Seventh Ave., Lewiston, knife and tool sharpening.
Rocky Mountain Plumbing LLC 17313 E. Miner Road, Mead, Wash., plumbing.
North Access Construction LLC, 1022 Cedar Ave., Lewiston, roofing, decks and fencing contractor.
Zip’s Orchards, 159 Thain Road, Lewiston, quick service restaurant.
KME Specialties LLC, P.O. Box 99, Troy, Idaho, electrical and specialty pump contractor.
R&R Heating and Air Conditioning Inc., 5202 S. Florida St., Spokane, heating, ventilation and air conditioning contractor.
J&J Janitorial, 1313 Eighth Ave., Lewiston, janitorial and commercial cleaning.
Kirby Nagelhout Construction Co., 63049 Lower Meadow Drive, Bend, Ore., construction.
Fire Control C.D.A., 605 E. 15th Ave., Post Falls, exhaust hood cleaning and pressure washing.
Jaws Drywall, 1315 13th St., Clarkston, framing, sheetrock, drywall installation.
Elevate Construction Services LLC, Roy, Utah, general contractor.
Apex Electrical LLC, 3420 Idaho Highway 8, Moscow, electrical contractor.
