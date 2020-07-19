City of Lewiston
A1 Wash Pros, 1429 Idaho St., Lewiston, car detailing.
Absolute Lawn Care, 1205 Alder Ave., Lewiston, lawn care and landscaping.
Brighter Futures Outpatient Clinic/Northwest Children’s Home Education Center, 602 13th St., Lewiston, educational services, health care and social services.
Edward D. Jones & Co. LP, 621 Bryden Ave., Suite B, Lewiston, stockbroker/dealer.
Garry Skinner Consulting, Inc.,1922 Birch Drive, Lewiston, executive level supply chain consulting.
Integral Alternative Health, 1317 Cedar Ave. No. B, hypnotherapy, yoga and life coaching.
JTO Electric LLC, 2558 W. Timberlake Loop, Coeur d’Alene, electrical contractor.
Lewis Clark Tourism, 511 18th Ave., Lewiston, scheduled and private historic tours.
Mrs. Doodlemeyer’s Doghouse, 3503 18th St., Lewiston, pet grooming.
Open Range LLC, 1068 Fiddlers Ridge Loop, Potlatch, food truck.
The Dollhouse Salon, 1407 16th Ave. Suite B, Lewiston, nail care, manicures and pedicures, spray tans, sale of lotion and nail care items.
The Grass Man, 207 15th Ave., Lewiston, lawncare and landscaping.
Villopoto Enterprises LLC, 22236 Gunsmoke Canyon, Lapwai, construction and renovation.