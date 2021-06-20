City of Lewiston
All American Service, 1612 Hemlock Ave., Lewiston, firearm repair and parts.
BBH Homemade LLC, 3709 19th St., Apt. A, Lewiston, craft products.
Crafted Beauty, 1407 16th Ave., Suite. B, Lewiston, beauty salon.
Frontier Woodworking LLC, 1528 Linden Ave., Lewiston, finish carpet installer.
G & E Spa Essentials, 1515 Burrell Ave., Lewiston, handmade bath bombs.
Hawkeye Home & Safety Inspections LLC, 621 Michigan Ave., Orofino, home inspection.
Integrity Roofing, 1231 Libby St., Clarkston, roofing.
Jundokan International of Lewiston, 532 Thain Road, Lewiston, martial arts and fitness center.
Lashes By Morgan, 830 Main St., Lewiston, eyelash extension.
LCV Beauty LLC, 77 Southway Ave., Suite C, Lewiston, aesthetic nursing services.
Little Bugs Daycare, 1148 12th Ave., Lewiston, childcare.
Northwest Bath Specialists LLC, P.O. Box 395, Spokane Valley, residential remodel.
Peterson NW LLC, 23 Whitetail Acres Lane, Grangeville, residential general contractor.
Pole Barn Willys LLC, 609 Burrell Drive, Lewiston, garages, shops and sheds.
Rustic Rose Lashes, 313 D St., Suite B-03, Clarkston, lash extensions.
Seven Devils Tree and Equipment LLC, 3133 Fourth St. D, Lewiston, tree trimming and removal, brush chipping.
Sno-Zone, 1533 Main St., Clarkston, shaved ice stand.
Pragmatic-Art LLC, 714 Main St., Lewiston, art studio.