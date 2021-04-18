K-ANDY, 1348 10th St., Clarkston, coin-operated candy machines.
Mountain View Health, 609 Bryden Ave., Suite B, Lewiston, medical services.
Rusty Joe Blasingame, 1633 Airway Ave., Lewiston, building and concrete contractor.
Shine Bright Photography, 1403 18th Ave., Lewiston, photography service.
Pearlz Teeth Whitening, 3509 12th St., Lewiston, teeth whitening.
Sunny Creations, 631 Bryden Drive, Lewiston, home decor, jewelry and refurbished furniture.
Mike Nason Finishing, 1314 15th Ave., Lewiston, interior and exterior finish work.
Wild At Heart Photo Booth, 617 Airway Drive, Lewiston, photo booth.
Jessie Frost Photography, 3791 Roupe Road, Asotin, photography services.
Megi Engineering Inc., 5005 Meadows Road, Suite 100, Lake Oswego, Ore., engineering design and consulting firm.
NHTK Mechanics, 1503 Seagull Lane, Lewiston, automotive repair.
Mahoney Memorial Monuments, 598 W. Franklin Road, Meridian, memorial stones sale and installation.
Handy Sam, 1317 Cedar Ave. B, Lewiston, home and yard repairs.
PHE America 1903 13th St., Lewiston, online health, physical education and coaching resource.
Glover’s Private Investigations & Bail Enforcement, 1411 10th Ave., private investigation.
Pro Mill Works, 315 Skyline Drive, Lewiston, portable/customized wood milling for residential.
Tenacious P’s Inc., 2820 E. Main St., Lewiston, espresso and sandwich stand.
Prettyman Electric, 2230 Appleside Blvd., Clarkston, electrical contractor.
LC Squared Construction & Landscaping, 34031 Pheasant Loop Road, Lewiston, construction and landscaping.
Asker’s Landscape Service, 647 High St., Pomeroy, landscape maintenance.
Robert Lee Davis, 1337 Bridge St., Clarkston, developing and selling building lots.
Stacie B’s, P.O. Box 735, Clarkston, house cleaning.
Z-Dawgs, 306 21st St., Lewiston, mobile hot dog cart.
Phoenix Counseling, 523 1/2 Main St., Suite 7, Lewiston, counseling services.
Asphalt Shingle Kare, 1007 Richardson Ave., Lewiston, asphalt shingle roof treatments.
Dabella, 3495 N.E. Alocleck Drive, Hillsboro, Ore., residential remodels.