Lewiston
Applied Accents, 908 Stewart Ave., Lewiston, awning and window cleaning.
Groundwork Brewing, 1225 Snake River Ave., Lewiston, brewery.
Dead End Properties LLC, 331 Stewart Ave., Lewiston, property rental.
Live Laugh Learn Pre-K, 502 Beachey St., Lewiston, preschool and child care.
Caliber Construction LLC, 125 Down River Road, Lewiston, construction.
Humm, 621 Main St., Suite D, Lewiston, salon.
S & R Concrete LLC, 1409 Seventh Ave., Lewiston, no work requiring a permit.
Freand Home Maintenance & Repair, 232 Larkspur Lane, Lewiston, no work requiring a permit.
Valley Payee Services, 1329 Powers Ave., Lewiston, social security payee.
Amy Doughty, 25844 Old Spiral Highway, Lewiston, speech-language pathology services.
Hells Canyon Home Repair & Maintenance, 1416 Ripon Ave., No. 107, no work requiring a permit.
Retail Store Construction Inc., 10437 W. Innovation Drive, Suite 548, Wauwatosa, Wis., general contractor.
Buzz’s Home Repair, 26497 Tera View Road, Culdesac, general contractor.
Specialty Environmental Group LLC, 695 N. Legacy Ridge Drive, No. 200, Liberty Lake, asbestos, lead, mold remediation; some demolition services.
Hoiland’s Construction LLC, 929 Mount Idaho Grade Road, Grangeville, construction.
Rads/Radamaker Design Studio, 2221 Chukar Lane, Clarkston, residential and interior design.
Jeff Smith Construction, 1910 13th St., Lewiston, construction.
Thrive Women’s Health Center LLC, 1418 Grelle Ave., Lewiston, primary health care for women.
Black’s Courier Service, 3330 Bryden Court, Lewiston, document and parcel courier service.
Hansen Painting, LLC, 1340 Toby Lane, Clarkston, paints, stains and sealants.
Done Right Hoods, 16219 S. Sherman Road, Cheney, commercial kitchen exhaust system cleaning.
TRM Services, Inc, 4108 N. Industrial Park Fourth St., Spokane Valley, commercial heating, ventilation, air conditioning, electrical and plumbing.
Clarkston
Peter’s Paintings n’ Posters, 601 Third St., No. 314, Clarkston, online sale of cards and posters.
Anthony Runer And Or John Runer, 915 Eighth St., Clarkston, ebay sales and Christian life coaching.
Rogue Tattoo, 726 ½ Sixth St., Clarkston, tattoo shop.
Ascent Mechanical & Plumbing Inc., P.O. Box 38, Rathdrum, Idaho, plumbing and mechanical contractor.
Blondies Beauty Bar, 720 Sixth St., Clarkston, hair & nail salon.
Candela Construction, 1110 W. Park Place, Suite 302, Coeur d’Alene, interior design.
Pro Cut Concrete Cutting, P.O. Box 9284, Yakima, concrete & asphalt.
Atmosphere Construction, 241 Black Rock Drive, Ashsaka, residential construction.
Allen & Company Salon, 1240 Toby Court, Clarkston, salon.
Hansen Painting LLC, 1340 Toby Lane, Clark-ston, paints, stains and sealants.
Meisner Drywall Inc., 610 Cedar Ave., Lewiston, commercial drywall, framing and ceilings.
Bob Carlton Custom Finish Carpentry, 425 Warner Ave., Lewiston, construction contractor.
Curtis Concrete Construction, P.O. Box 278, Pullman, concrete contractor.
Renee Tucker, 918 17th Ave., Lewiston, cosmetologist.
Hoffman Southwest Corp., 23311 Madero, Mission Viejo, Calif., pipeline inspection and cleaning.
Ron’s Ready Home Services, 1015 Webster St., Clarkston, home repair and remodels.