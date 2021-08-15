A1 Rooter LLC, 808 Third St., Clarkston, drain and water line cleaning and repair.
Alaska Gun Runners, 1608 Powers Ave., Lewiston, firearm purchase and sale.
Axess Storage, 1105 Warner Ave., Lewiston, storage units.
Black Diamond Electric LLC, 850 E. Franklin Road Suite 413, Meridian, solar installs, electrical and construction.
Clearwater Soap LLC, 3211 Fourth St., Lewiston, soap, bath bombs and lotions.
Elite Functional Fitness LLC, 650 Thain Road, Lewiston, personal trainer.
Hopper’s Pizza Buffet LLC, 810 Stewart Ave., Lewiston, pizza buffet.
Iron Horse Pipeline Services LLC, P.O. Box 1472, Fairview, Ore., sewer and storm pipe rehabilitation.
Johnny’s 2 Coats Painting, 633 Cedar Ave., Lewiston, painting.
Massage by Maddie, 704 Main St., Lewiston, massage therapy.
Mrs. Doodlemeyer’s Doghouse, 145 Thain Road Suite F, Lewiston, dog and cat grooming.
SJ Design, 521 Thain Road, Lewiston, interior design.
Snake River Recreational Rentals LLC, 1719 Alder Ave., Lewiston, kayak and paddle board rental.
Speedway Storage, 2900 Seventh Ave. N., Lewiston, mini and outdoor storage.
Stoutkraut LLC, 2847 24th St., Clarkston, mobile food.
The Ellestad Company LLC, 10056 S. Frontage Road, Billings, Mont., mobile home moving and installation.
The Hungry Horse, 1733 Ripon Ave., Lewiston, food trailer.
Waterworks, 425 Fifth St., Lewiston, pressure washing of driveways, fences, sidewalks and patios.