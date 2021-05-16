City of Lewiston
Adam Bentley Coaching, P.O. Box 381, Genesee, life and career coaching.
AIR-OPS LLC, 1909 Birch Ave., Lewiston, mechanical and heating ventilation and air conditioning contractor.
Brothers Roofing and Handyman Services LLC, P.O. Box 891, Orofino, roofing, remodeling, handyman services.
Cedar Trails Counseling, 504 Main St., Suite 125, Lewiston, mental health therapy.
Combs Construction LLC, 1448 49th St. N, Lewiston, general construction, pole barns, roofing, siding.
Future Fortune Enterprises LLC, 635 Main St., Lewiston, financial literacy program, tax preparation and business consulting.
Grime 2 Shine, 1392 Maple St., No. A, Clarkston, mobile automotive detailing.
Hix Plumbing LLC, 20053 Homestead Loop, Lewiston, plumbing contractor.
KB Landscaping, 622 Main St., No. 1, Lewiston, landscaping services.
Michael Terrell – Landscape Architecture PLLC, 1421 N. Meadowwood Lane, Suite 150, Liberty Lake, Wash., landscape architecture firm.
Pryme Tyme Painting, 227 Snake River Ave., Lewiston, residential painting.
R K Maintenance, 3812 15th St. E, Lewiston, lawn maintenance.
Sausage S.O.B., 3330 Eighth St. E, Unit A, Lewiston, food vendor at events.
Twin Oaks Building Solutions, 10270 Highway 12, Orofino, custom home construction.
Vogt Property Maintenance, 3308 Ninth St., Lewiston, property and grounds maintenance.
What’s Poppin’ Balloons and Events, 302 Fifth St., Lewiston, balloon displays and event planning.
World Currency Exchange USA, 1619 Fourth St., Lewiston, world currency dealer.