The business licenses that ran in last Sunday’s Business section were from March 2020 due to a Tribune error. These are from March of this year.
———
City of Lewiston
Acks Demo and Construction Service, 12428 Highway 99, Suite 53, Everett, Wash., demolition and abatement.
Anchor Contracting, 31974 Champion Lane, Lapwai, general contracting.
Aspen Construction, 716 Chestnut St., Clarkston, general contracting.
Blend, 621 Bryden Ave., Suite A, Lewiston, meal replacement shakes, teas and protein snacks.
Buffalo Construction Inc., 12700 Otto Knop Drive, Louisville, Ky., general contractor.
Compact Tractor Services LLC, 1437 Powers Ave., Lewiston, general contractor.
David Mcarthur Handyman, 122 Fifth St., No. 4, Lewiston, maintenance and repairs.
Destiny Knight, 704 Main St., Lewiston, esthetician.
Dye Hard Painting and Renovation, 1617 G St., Lewiston, painting and renovation.
Evergreen Fabrication Inc., P.O. Box 590, Colbert, Wash., general contractor.
Genie’s Catering Service, 1635 Lindsay Creek Road, Lewiston, Filipino food catering.
GW Auto Repair, 1831 13th St., Lewiston, mobile mechanic.
Ideas That Grow, 1411 Fair St., No. 206, Clarkston, landscaping.
Ingram Library Services LLC, 1 Ingram Blvd., La Vergne, Tenn., sales of books to libraries.
J Addington General Contractors Inc., P.O. Box 1268, Post Falls, general contractor.
L & L Excavating LLC, 2212 10th Ave., Clarkston, construction site preparation.
Lewis Clark Credit Union, 604 Bryden Ave., Lewiston, credit union.
Lost River Construction LLC, 10671 W. Treeline Court, Boise, roofing.
M & R Floor Coverings, 315 W. Shiloh Drive, Lewiston, floor covering installation.
My Mobile Tech Guy, 1669 13th St., No. 19, Clarkston, tech consulting services.
Navarrete Construction LLC, 1717 S. Kent Plaza, East Wenatchee, Wash., construction.
North Idaho Exteriors LLC, P.O. Box 1423, Rathdrum, roofing, sidings and gutters.
On Point Aesthetics, 704 Main St., Lewiston, cosmetic services.
Papa Dude’s Tree & Lawn Service, 4086 Fairway Drive, Lewiston, yard and lawn care.
Quad Cities Enterprises LLC, 421 Park Drive, Lewiston, home inspections, renovation, estate planning and sales.
Reed Renovation and Remodel, 3609 15th St., Lewiston, drywall, painting and flooring.
Rhodes Welding and Fabrication LLC., 520 28th St. N., No. 11, Lewiston, manufacturing aluminum jet boats and welding.
Rivers Edge Construction LLC., 1063 Amity Lane, Clarkston, contractor.
Ron Bishop’s Home Repair, 1607 G St., Lewiston, home repair and painting.
Spears Enterprises, 556 Thain Road, Lewiston, U-Haul dealership.
Stallion Systems, 2010 Crestview Drive, Clarkston, specialty electric installer and security systems.
Starr Cab, 323 15th St., Lewiston, taxi cab business.
Sterling’s Quality Home Care and Construction LLC, 514 N. Jackson St., Genesee, framing.
Twin River Holsters, 3612 18th St., Lewiston, manufacturing and selling Kydex holsters.
Windshield Masters LLC, 520 Airway Ave., Lewiston, windshield repair.