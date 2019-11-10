A Lewiston woman and business have been recognized by Visit Lewis Clark Valley for their efforts to pro-mote tourism.
Retiree Julie Howard was named volunteer of the year for her dedication as part of a welcome team for cruise boats. Howard rarely missed a docking and sometimes had to endure heat, rain and wind as she greeted passengers, according to a news release about the awards.
“She is consistent, friendly and able to answer questions passengers may have about the area,” according to the news release.
The Red Lion Hotel received the tourism business of the year award. The hotel, overseen by general manager Heidi Copeland, completed a substantial renovation of its rooms, lobby, Meriwether’s Bistro and MJ Barleyhoppers Brew Pub.
Laurie Wilson, the hotel’s director of sales and catering, has been the top sales producer within the Red Lion Corporation for the last two years.
Visit Lewis Clark Valley is a not-for-profit group that backs efforts to bring travelers to the region. It is receiving $276,000 in hotel-motel tax revenue from Idaho and Washington in 2019.