Cash flow projections, website content and how to write a value proposition message and a business plan will be addressed at classes offered by Lewis-Clark State College’s North Central Idaho Small Business Development Center in March.
“Write Your Value Proposition Message and Pitch Now” is set for 9-11 a.m. March 13 at the North Central Idaho SBDC office, 406 Main St., Lewiston. The cost is $25.
“Make Your Cash Flow Projection” is set for 9-11:30 a.m. March 20 at the Lewiston office. Participants are asked to bring their projected numbers. The cost is $25.
“Website Content and SEO” will be from 1-3 p.m. March 25 at the Grangeville Adult Learning Center, 158 E. Main St., Suite 4, Grangeville. The cost is $30.
“Write Your Business Plan Now” is set for 9-11:30 a.m. March 27 at the Lewiston office. The fee is $25.
Preregistration for the classes is required by calling (208) 792-2465 or emailing isbdc@lcsc.edu.