Red umbrellas shade tables standing in a grassy area in front of Lewiston’s new Burger King at 223 Thain Road within blocks of the city’s new high school.
The outdoor furniture is part of an updated look at the location of the fast-food chain known for Whoppers and the cardboard crowns it gives away to children. Its dining room and drive-through is open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.
Exactly what will happen with the former decades-old Burger King building on 21st Street near Albertsons isn’t clear. The 3,955-square-foot restaurant space is empty and for lease.
Cold treats are specialty of new Lewiston business
A former Texan is bringing a tradition of the state she left behind to Lewiston by opening Sno-Zone.
The shaved ice business will debut this Saturday and May 2 during the Spring Extravaganza at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds in Lewiston, said Caitlin Ruiz, who owns the business with her husband, David Ruiz.
After that, it will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at 1535 Main St. in Lewiston starting May 15 next to Main Street Motorsports, except on some weekends when it travels to special events, she said.
They sell shaved ice in 33 flavors, such as Tiger’s Blood (strawberry coconut) and sugar-free black cherry that can be topped with extras like whipped cream or gummy worms, Ruiz said.
The least expensive is a children’s-size, single-flavor small without any toppings, which sells for $2.
The idea for the business started not long after Ruiz moved here and noticed how the area had few, if any shaved ice businesses. In Texas, they are as common as espresso stands are in the Northwest, she said.
“During the summer, I just really want shaved ice,” said Ruiz, who most recently worked as a laboratory technician at Pathologists’ Regional Laboratory.
Getting ready to start Sno-Zone involved purchasing a camper trailer that her husband renovated with help from his grandfather into a structure to house the business.
They were going to open last year, but delayed because of all the coronavirus restrictions, she said.
Boosting sales is goal of downtown Lewiston activity
Ladies Day Out is the name of a Beautiful Downtown Lewiston event debuting from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Diamond Shop, Imua Hawaiian Style Restaurant, Nez Perce Traditions Gift Shop, Vine 46, Idaho Memories Gift & Souvenir Shop, Wild at Heart Photo Booth, The Mad Hatter Tea Shop and Jovinea Cellars Tasting Room are among the businesses included in the event.
They will have specials, activities and maps of participating merchants, said Carolyn Honeycutt, BDL executive director.
For every $10 shoppers spend at participating merchants, they will be entered in a drawing for a gift basket that will be selected the following week.
“The more you spend, the more chances you have to win,” she said.
Shoppers will also get one entry if they attend the LCV Spring Artisan Market, which is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the same day at the Lewis Clark Hotel in downtown Lewiston.
Organized by Courtney Baker, owner of What’s Poppin’ Balloons & Events, it will feature more than 45 vendors, including B’s Bakery, Best Day Ever Crafts and Love of Modern Style.
Baker had the first two markets outdoors at the WayBack Cafe in Lewiston last year and participation grew a little each time even though COVID-19 restrictions were in place, she said.
Similar to the artisan markets, Honeycutt hopes Ladies Day Out will grow.
Introducing a new event was one of the goals Honeycutt set not long after she took her job with BDL in January.
“We have a lot of great (BDL) events,” she said. “The thing I felt like we were lacking was some shopping events.”
A similar activity was held twice a year in Ellensburg, Wash., where Honeycutt was prior to moving to Lewiston. Merchants made $50,000 a year from the promotions, she said.
“That’s really good economic development,” Honeycutt said.
Companies with The Dalles, Ore., connection acquire Lewiston buildings
Two downtown Lewiston properties are under new ownership.
A former Masonic building that is 37,200 square feet in size and more than 100 years old at 855 Main St. went to 855 Main Street LLC April 1, according to the Nez Perce County Assessor’s Office. It had been listed at $399,900.
What once was the McMonigle Chevrolet dealership at 835 F St. went from being owned by Project 12 Properties to 835 F Street LLC on March 31, according to the Nez Perce County Assessor’s Office. It is near Community Action Partnership.
Glenn Anderson, president of Sign Crafters in Lewiston, had been one of the previous owners of the McMonigle building.
The new owners of the buildings have the same mailing address, 2820 E. 16th St., The Dalles, Ore., according to documents filed with the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office.
Attempts by the Tribune to reach the entities that now own the properties were not successful.
Coming soon: Financial reports from Clearwater Paper and Vista Outdoor
Two of Lewiston’s largest employers will be updating investors on their financial performance next month.
Clearwater Paper will issue a news release about its first quarter on May 5.
Vista Outdoor, which operates CCI/Speer ammunition in Lewiston, will issue a news release about its fourth quarter in fiscal year 2021 the following day.
Both manufacturers have been thriving. Clearwater Paper has benefited from a surge in demand for toilet paper and made $77.1 million in 2020. Vista Outdoor has seen sales of its ammunition soar with last summer’s civil unrest and renewed interest in outdoor activities during pandemic restrictions. It earned $78.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.
Spot for airplane gazing established near Lewiston airport
Aviation enthusiasts can listen to air traffic control tower communications while watching airplanes maneuver at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport thanks to a site developed by backers of the transportation facility.
The site has a wide view of the airport’s runways and is in a gravel parking lot at Lewiston’s Airport Park.
A panel with silhouettes and names of aircraft and a diagram of the runways is visible from the parking lot.
The air traffic control tower communications are broadcast at liveatc.net and can be accessed with devices such as cellphones using LWS for the airport code. The project was completed by Friends of the Airport.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.