Asotin County
Tim and D’Lynn Ottmar, 1426 Locust Lane, Clarkston, outbuilding, $34,200.
Bradley Swan, 2605 Valleyview Drive, Clarkston, residential remodel, $22,416.
William Schmidt, 1460 Birch St., Clarkston, outbuilding, $20,016.
Mike Becker, 1433 Kestral Drive, Clarkston, outbuilding, $96,795.
City of Clarkston
Costco Wholesale Corp., 301 Fifth St., interior remodel, $1.75 million; fire sprinkler system, $107,270; commercial plumbing permit, $219,890.
Abundio Pena, 518 Bridge St., interior remodel, $29,000.
Cheryl Kime, 1202 Ninth St., pole building, $13,500.
Amber Holliday, 1278 Billups St., carport, $4,000; manufactured home on private lot, $6,000.
Clarkston Lodging Group, 1388 Poplar St., fire alarm system, $10,953.
City of Lewiston
Quality Design Homes, 1523 Frontier Drive, single-family residence, $467,047.
Wadsworth Concrete and Construction, 415 Linden, accessory building, $17,527.
Jan Gridley, 3968 Lakeview Drive, single-family residence, $235,430.
Michael Ridinger, 523½ Main St., roof, $23,500.
Brent Hinkley, 826 Warner Ave., accessory building, $21,422.
Anthony Torkelson, 626 25th St., Apt. 3, bedroom remodel, $6,748.
Cody Heckler, 3705 22nd St., single-family residence, $343,531.
Patty Aldena, 3232 Ninth St., manufactured home on private lot, $10,000.
Patty Aldena, 3232 Ninth St., accessory building, $19,170.
Michael McAllister, 2228 Burrell Ave., windows, $10,000.
Quality Design Homes, 1440 Frontier Drive, single-family residence, $248,832.
Express Personnel, 624 Bryden Ave., remove fireplace and add a beam, $10,000.
Matt Wright, 639 20th Ave., pool, $20,000.
Brad Curry, 1432 Burrell Ave., accessory building, $6,390.
Sweeny Family LLC, 3101 North and South Highway, entrance canopy, $33,500.
Dorlan Hergesheimer, 1320 11th St., carport/deck, $6,455.
Russell Boland, 2020 Hemlock Ave., single-family residence, $284,181.
Nez Perce County
Randy Thompson, 6800 Wapiti Drive, Lewiston, storage building, $16,872.
Donna Roberds, 29992 Triumph Lane, Culdesac, storage and residential building, $7,873.
Joe Higgins, 7630 Amberview Court, Lewiston, sunroom, $11,265.
Shan and Judy Norton, undetermined address on Powell Road, Lewiston, agricultural storage, no value listed.
Shafer Family Trust, 23756 Park View Lane, Lapwai, pole building, $13,357.
David Howell, 29978 Thiessen Road, Lewiston, manufactured home on foundation, $16,731.
Darrin Fields, 1428 Stable Court, Lewiston, pool, $20,000.
Romen Heitmann, 12976 Cross Farm Road, Lewiston, single-family residence, $219,962.