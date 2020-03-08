Asotin County

Tim and D’Lynn Ottmar, 1426 Locust Lane, Clarkston, outbuilding, $34,200.

Bradley Swan, 2605 Valleyview Drive, Clarkston, residential remodel, $22,416.

William Schmidt, 1460 Birch St., Clarkston, outbuilding, $20,016.

Mike Becker, 1433 Kestral Drive, Clarkston, outbuilding, $96,795.

City of Clarkston

Costco Wholesale Corp., 301 Fifth St., interior remodel, $1.75 million; fire sprinkler system, $107,270; commercial plumbing permit, $219,890.

Abundio Pena, 518 Bridge St., interior remodel, $29,000.

Cheryl Kime, 1202 Ninth St., pole building, $13,500.

Amber Holliday, 1278 Billups St., carport, $4,000; manufactured home on private lot, $6,000.

Clarkston Lodging Group, 1388 Poplar St., fire alarm system, $10,953.

City of Lewiston

Quality Design Homes, 1523 Frontier Drive, single-family residence, $467,047.

Wadsworth Concrete and Construction, 415 Linden, accessory building, $17,527.

Jan Gridley, 3968 Lakeview Drive, single-family residence, $235,430.

Michael Ridinger, 523½ Main St., roof, $23,500.

Brent Hinkley, 826 Warner Ave., accessory building, $21,422.

Anthony Torkelson, 626 25th St., Apt. 3, bedroom remodel, $6,748.

Cody Heckler, 3705 22nd St., single-family residence, $343,531.

Patty Aldena, 3232 Ninth St., manufactured home on private lot, $10,000.

Patty Aldena, 3232 Ninth St., accessory building, $19,170.

Michael McAllister, 2228 Burrell Ave., windows, $10,000.

Quality Design Homes, 1440 Frontier Drive, single-family residence, $248,832.

Express Personnel, 624 Bryden Ave., remove fireplace and add a beam, $10,000.

Matt Wright, 639 20th Ave., pool, $20,000.

Brad Curry, 1432 Burrell Ave., accessory building, $6,390.

Sweeny Family LLC, 3101 North and South Highway, entrance canopy, $33,500.

Dorlan Hergesheimer, 1320 11th St., carport/deck, $6,455.

Russell Boland, 2020 Hemlock Ave., single-family residence, $284,181.

Nez Perce County

Randy Thompson, 6800 Wapiti Drive, Lewiston, storage building, $16,872.

Donna Roberds, 29992 Triumph Lane, Culdesac, storage and residential building, $7,873.

Joe Higgins, 7630 Amberview Court, Lewiston, sunroom, $11,265.

Shan and Judy Norton, undetermined address on Powell Road, Lewiston, agricultural storage, no value listed.

Shafer Family Trust, 23756 Park View Lane, Lapwai, pole building, $13,357.

David Howell, 29978 Thiessen Road, Lewiston, manufactured home on foundation, $16,731.

Darrin Fields, 1428 Stable Court, Lewiston, pool, $20,000.

Romen Heitmann, 12976 Cross Farm Road, Lewiston, single-family residence, $219,962.

