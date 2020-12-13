Asotin County
Kevin Schnider, 2314 Lynn Lisa Court, Clarkston, outbuilding, $9,120.
Mark DeAtley, 505 Walk Lane, Clarkston, outbuilding, $12,920.
City of Clarkston
Edwin T. and Kathryn E. Brink, 1551 Eighth St., swimming pool, $20,000.
John R. Dahlin and Kerry A. Cramer, 524 Sixth St., pole building, $14,780.
City of Lewiston
Riverside Recovery LLC, 1720 18th Ave., bathroom update, $6,000.
Donald Adams, 1632 Eighth Ave., solar panels, $12,474.
Quality Design Homes, 1564 Discovery Drive, single-family residence, $217,598.
Will Crockett, 480 Knollcrest Court, single-family residence, $258,954.
Thomas Hobson, 2036 Cedar Ave., accessory building, $16,532.
Chad Gilbertson, 1812 Cedar Ave., accessory building, $37,291.
Mike Monniere, 1425 Cedar Ave., windows, $2,706.
Daniela Barnes, 1535 Bryden Ave., windows, $4,992.
Boomers Sports Cellar, 301 Second St., minor commercial, $15,000.
Anna Hollenbeck, 450 Knollcrest Court, single-family residence, $232,365.
Wesley Lindell, 3703 16th St. E, accessory building, $11,187.
James and Teresa Lombard, 3522 Seventh St., addition, $81,939.
David Henriksen, 1108 Grelle Ave., remodel, $8,000.
Will Crockett, 470 Knollcrest Court, single-family residence, $241,782.