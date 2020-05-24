City of Asotin

Joshua Feucht, 604 Second St., pole building, $7,268.

Asotin County

Brian Bailey, 1670 Palmer Court, Clarkston, outbuilding, $8,768.

Pat Murphy, 5241 Mill Road, Anatone, outbuilding, $57,760.

Jay Holzmiller, 2396 Mill Road, Anatone, outbuilding, $15,360.

Aaron and Tamara Cunningham, 2505 Ryegate Lane, Clarkston, single-family residence, $371,950.

Ruben Prado, 2730 Riverside Drive, Clarkston, residential remodel, $31,136.

Brandon Beier, 2651 Remington Way, Clarkston, outbuilding, $34,200.

Eugenia Nolan, 2115 Sixth Ave., Clarkston, miscellaneous, $4,800.

