City of Asotin
Joshua Feucht, 604 Second St., pole building, $7,268.
Asotin County
Brian Bailey, 1670 Palmer Court, Clarkston, outbuilding, $8,768.
Pat Murphy, 5241 Mill Road, Anatone, outbuilding, $57,760.
Jay Holzmiller, 2396 Mill Road, Anatone, outbuilding, $15,360.
Aaron and Tamara Cunningham, 2505 Ryegate Lane, Clarkston, single-family residence, $371,950.
Ruben Prado, 2730 Riverside Drive, Clarkston, residential remodel, $31,136.
Brandon Beier, 2651 Remington Way, Clarkston, outbuilding, $34,200.
Eugenia Nolan, 2115 Sixth Ave., Clarkston, miscellaneous, $4,800.