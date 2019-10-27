Asotin County
Kelsey Crawford, 10691 Montgomery Ridge Road, Anatone, outbuilding, $21,528.
Dawna Dalosto, 24783 State Route 129, deck, $14,448.
Bryan Boyer, 2427 Third Ave., Clarkston, outbuilding, $14,592.
J&D Joint Ventures, 2918 27th St., Clarkston, single-family residence, $158,424.
City of Asotin
Ron Lamb, 320 Garfield St., carport addition, $2,800.
Nancy Hansen, 23 Riverpointe Drive, single-family residence, $400,000.
City of Lewiston
Northwest Children’s Home, 419 22nd Ave., miscellaneous commercial, $2,500.
Don and Delia Lloyd, 1635 25th Ave., solar system, $10,000.
Bill Kazda, 1224 1/2 Burrell Ave., manufactured home on private lot, $75,000.
Andy Konkol, 1531 Cedar Drive, carport/deck, $9,940.
Mahal Rhenee, 203 15th Ave., accessory building, $12,841.
Jason Eldredge, 2910 Sixth St., windows, $3,384.
Verizon Wireless, 111 Main St., fire wall, $81,140.
Erik Johnson, 2715 Clearwater Ave., remodel, $6,000.
Shane and Jennifer Andrews, 534 18th Ave., miscellaneous residential, $4,520.
Marvin Ashley, 322 Stewart Ave., windows, $4,660.
Alexander Investors, 609 Main St. Suite 100, tenant improvement, $120,000.
Todd Appleford, 1704 Pioneer Drive, single-family residence, $229,250.
Nicholas Bond trust, 1613 G St., roofing, $32,672.
Helmer Wenstrom, 734 Cedar Ave., accessory building, $72,450.
Nez Perce County
Micheal Topp, 7688 Paddocks Lane, Lewiston, single-family residence, $300,564.
Gary and Kari Lee, 2418 Burrell Ave., Lewiston, single-family residence, $266,241.
Jock Pring, 41354 Waha Road, Lewiston, addition, $10,322.