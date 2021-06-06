City of Lewiston
Jay D. Moore, 1710 Burrell Ave., accessory building, $17,000.
John Thayer, 3627 12th St., single-family residence, $325,334.
Luis Martinez, 1314 11th Ave., remodel, $3,570.
MHP Idaho, 1534 Idaho St., commercial offices, $40,000.
Donald Adams, 1632 Eighth Ave., retaining wall, $13,500.
Jed and Derek Mack-Boyer, 1702 Eighth Ave., retaining wall, $19,860.
Brad and Trina Murri, 1630 20th Ave., windows, $3,000.
Nez Perce County
Dennis and Deana Hamilton, 25982 Myrtle Main St., Juliaetta, addition, $64,886.
Brandon Cleveland, 1514 Hemlock Ave., Lewiston, accessory building, $42,844.
Eugene Fish, 38800 Pecan Lane, Lenore, metal building, $12,654.
Brad Frazier, 43931 Yellow Pine Ave., Winchester, single-family residence, $354,206.
Kyle Neal, 2223 Burrell Ave., Lewiston, accessory building, $33,744.
Cherry Lane Seed Corp., 30260 U.S. Highway 12, Juliaetta, roof, $24,840.