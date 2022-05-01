City of Lewiston

Richie Lucas, 2018 Birch Ave., pole building, $22,053.

Danny Piny, 1102 Prospect Ave., residential repair of exterior and interior wall because of impact from car, $8,000.

Les Schwab Tire Center, 1336 F St., install garage door, $7,800.

Nancy Valenta, 1612 19th Ave., pole building, $21,964.

Scott Bumbaugh, 3319 16th St., pole building, $53,353.

David Duncan, 2717 Ninth Ave., accessory building, $16,168.

Steven Barnes, 312 21st Ave., carport/deck, $13,228.

Alexander Investors, 621 Bryden Ave., Suite G, replace stair to mezzanine, $14,865.

Morgan’s Alley, 301 Main St., new membrane roofing, $29,000.

Asotin County

Peter Muller, 1629 Highland Ave., Clarkston, single-family residence, $277,162.

Gwen Smith, 943 Frost Lane, Clarkston, patio cover, $4,784.

Matt Parson, 1556 Highland Ave., Clarkston, patio cover, $6,240.

Cary Buxton, 2740 Scenic Hills Drive, Clarkston, outbuilding, $15,120.

