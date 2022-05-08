Asotin County
Stanley Vannoy, 2908 27th St., Clarkston, outbuilding, $17,472.
Wade McManigle, 1819 Reservoir Road, Clarkston, porch cover, $2,600.
Tom Heathman, 966 Rocky Road, Anatone, outbuilding, $11,400.
Harry Jeffrey, 1710 Dustan Loop, Clarkston, single-family residence, $166,020.
Scott Henderson, 1530 Swallows Court, Clarkston, swimming pool, $20,000.
City of Clarkston
SimonCRE, 312 Fifth St., construction of O’Reilly Auto Parts store, $976,225.
Dorothy Brewer, care of Gladys Brewer, 422 Morrison St., residential remodel after fire damage, $30,000.
Ronda M. Granlund, 1306 Eighth St., pole building, $17,000.
Rolland B. Johnson, 1475 Bridge St., double-face sign to replace damaged structure, $16,500.