City of Lewiston

Bill and Terri Meyers, 1418 Richardson Ave., single-family residence, $356,336.

Brett Kinzer, 3220 Seventh St., single-family residence, $235,326.

Darrell Moss, 3715 17th St., accessory building, $20,000.

Gary Ferguson, 1534 24th Ave., accessory building, $19,300.

Helen Chambers, 511 Airway Ave., roof and disabled ramp, $2,750.

Printcraft Printing Inc., 1628 Main St., roof, $31,000.

Doug Lincoln, 3332 Echo Hills Drive, windows, $9,000.

Jasper Umphenhour, 1221 Grelle Ave., Sheetrock, $4,500.

Jerry Sutton and Lyn Corey, 3314 Fifth St., accessory building, $22,821.

Vicci Clark, 1702 Pioneer Drive, single-family residence, $253,029.

Nez Perce County

Cothren Land and Property Development, 16070 Hatwai Bypass, Lewiston, commercial shop with office, $822,000.

Jason and Mikelle Caponi Frawley, 3711 22nd St., Lewiston, storage building, $48,200.

Shane and Brienne Neace, 19492 Lenore Grade Road, Lenore, pole building, $33,744.

