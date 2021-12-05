Asotin County
Jeff Port, 2247 Appleside Blvd., Clarkston, commercial storage units, $585,000.
Aaron Mangum, 2646 25th St., Clarkston, outbuilding, $28,800.
Brian and Margie Denton, 3809 Nicklaus Drive, Clarkston, deck cover, $5,928.
Quality Design Homes, Inc., 2588 Blossom Lane, Clarkston, single-family residence, $177,653.
Quality Design Homes, Inc., 2590 Blossom Lane, Clarkston, single-family residence, $177,653.
City of Clarkston
Todd and Linda Blamires, 1002 Eighth St., pole building, $20,000.
Valerie Ramsden, 815 and 817 Highland Ave., repairs to water damaged basement, $15,000.
Tri-State Memorial Hospital, 1221 Highland Ave., mechanical permit for pharmacy project, $260,000.
Darby and Eric Justis, 211 Elm St., interior remodel, $8,000.
John H. Larson, 1280 Fair St., telecom equipment for existing tower, $35,000.
Andrea Miller, 940 Fifth St., residential remodel, $35,000.
Randall Linton, 415 12th St., repair door frames, remodel kitchen, $14,620.
Tri-State Memorial Hospital, 1221 Highland Ave., three-story addition to hospital, $15,530,000.
Nez Perce County
Jake and Amanda Greco, unaddressed on Vineferra Boulevard, Lewiston, single-family residence, $257,690.
Thomas Maples, 21650 Antler Lane, Lenore, manufactured home set, no value listed.
Rodney Smallen, 29430 Mission Creek Road, Lewiston, accessory building, $53,556.
City of Lewiston
Happy Day Corp., 1303 Main St., walk-in freezer, $6,000.
Quality Design Homes, 1550 Frontier Drive, single-family residence, $237,797.
Shann Profitt Construction 2110 Alder Ave. unit A, townhouse, $323,831.
Shann Profitt Construction 2110 Alder Ave. unit B, townhouse, $323,831.
Stacie and Christopher Bishop, 408 Park Drive, add bathroom, $2,500.
Chris Mathes, 3127 Ninth St., windows, $2,000.
Nicholas and Shelby Hall, 820 Grelle Drive, residential addition, $228,489.
Leighton Teem, 1314 ¹/² Birch Ave., accessory building, $72,754.
Blaine McMahan, 543 Park St., single-family residence, $283,461.
Daniel and Joslynn Calhau, 1706 Cedar Ave., accessory building, $12,547.
John Block, unaddressed on Carol Drive, two retaining walls and storm drain, $50,000.