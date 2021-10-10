Asotin County
Andrews Living Trust, 006 Bearlea Road, Anatone, addition to existing shop, $6,384.
City of Clarkston
Elaine F. Nagle, 1107 University St., interior remodel, $20,000.
City of Lewiston
Steve Hasenoehrl, 3414 Fifth St., accessory building, $19,577.
Odom Corporation, 3010 East Main St., roofing, $65,000.
City of Lewiston, 1031 Colonel Wright Way, building addition, $16,810.
Dan Roberts, 918 15th Ave., bathroom remodel, $5,000.
Inland Auto Glass, 225 Seventh St., replace storefront windows, $10,000.