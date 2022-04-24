City of Lewiston
Terri Williams, 2995 Mayfair Ridge, residential remodel, replace three windows and one door, $8,005.
John Cook, 3422 Seventh St. E, shop, $61,078.
Monte Stellyes, 1310 Ripon Ave., residential bedroom and deck addition, $103,653.
Vandervert Development Services, 2358 Nez Perce Drive, tenant interior improvement for commercial store, $4,000.
Ernest Hall, 1429 Powers Ave., pole building, $26,677.
John Nuxoll, 1905 Birch Drive, detached garage, $28,024.
Nez Perce County
Derek Vanderpas, Vinifera Boulevard, Lewiston, single-family residence, $437,276.
Robert Kaufman, 21513 Big Canyon Road, Peck, covered porch, $28,980.
Jacob Radford, 2109 Burrell Ave., Lewiston, accessory building, $43,867.
William Peters, 2015 Vinifera Blvd., Lewiston, accessory building, $82,119.
Shelly Dunn, 13930 Cross Farm Road, Juliaetta, covered porch, $2,980.
Preston House, 22160 Black Bear Bend, Lewiston, remodel, $112,660.
Holly Boyle, 24282 Memory Lane, Juliaetta, accessory building, $107,112.
Jared Holz, 41250 Little Canyon Road, Peck, accessory building with living quarters, $79,306.
David Howell, 29978 Thiessen Road, Lewiston, accessory building, $371,143.
Asotin County
Darlene Broderich, 2024 Second Ave., Clarkston, outbuilding, $13,440.
A.J. Klinginsmith, 1231 Sixth Ave., Clarkston, commercial storage units, $131,040.
Hansford Homes, 1326 Benjamin St., Clarkston, single-family residence, $98,000.
Rick Golder, 3086 Clemans Road, Clarkston, outbuilding, $24,192.
River’s Edge Construction, 2260 Rock Ridge Way, Clarkston, single-family residence, $256,596.
Asotin County Food Bank, 1546 Maple St., Clarkston, entryway cover, $4,004.
City of Clarkston
Valerie Jo and Asa C. Elliott, 835 Beachview Blvd., remodel, $50,000.
Justin and Krysten Jones, 831 Riverview Blvd., kitchen remodel, $3,500.
Rodney Calen, 742 Third St., remodel and foundation repair, $7,500.