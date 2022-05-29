Asotin County
Scott Henderson, 1530 Swallows Crest, Clarkston, swimming pool, $20,000.
Frank Rupert, 30588 Snake River Road, Asotin, outbuilding, $15,180.
Ed Doherty, 16288 Snake River Road, Asotin, outbuilding, $4,560.
Dave Garrett, 2731 Scenic Hills Drive, Clarkston, single-family residence, $285,845.
David Gradin, 2637 27th St., Clarkston, out-building, $42,000.
Thomas Southerland, 1908 Valleyview Drive, Clarkston, outbuilding, $8,736.
Mark M. Roubidoux, 1750 Osborn Drive, Clarkston, single-family residence, $325,635.
Mark M. Roubidoux, 1750 Osborn Drive, Clarkston, outbuilding, $61,600.
Robin Cook, 3355 Snake River Road, Asotin, outbuilding, $53,088.
Ron Nugen, 2021 Marilyn Way, Clarkston, out-building, $24,192.
Mike Dahlin, 3002 Dove Drive, Clarkston, outbuilding, $11,088.
Kelley Knapp, 1393 Maple St., Clarkston, outbuilding, $20,160.
Quality Design Homes, 2022 Springsnow Lane, Clarkston, single-family residence, $190,769.
Quality Design Homes, 2024 Springsnow Lane, Clarkston, single-family residence, $190,769.
Willie Ziegler, 1021 Wash-ington St., Clarkston, outbuilding, $7,728.
City of Lewiston
Clearwater Power Company, 4230 Hatwai Road, reroof main building, $188,788.
David Alumbaugh, 1905 16th Ave., shed, $10,788.
Michael Churchill, 3214 Eighth St., lean-to on existing shop, $5,451.
Dustin and Tami Meyers, 1807 Burrell Ave., residential swimming pool, $25,000.
Moore Quality Design Homes, 1546 Frontier Drive, single-family dwelling, $246,909.
Dean Panttaja, 918 Third St., pole barn, $14,939.
Bob Kress, 3810 14th St., detached garage, $43,473.
Steve Lohman, 1738 Ripon Ave., patio cover, $11,992.
Larry Stromberg, 939 Cedar Ave., pole building, $21,341.
Richard Eaton, 3514 Fifth St., shop, $60,000.
Tribune Publishing Co., 505 Capital St., replacing windows, $16,000.
Justin Pilant, 809 Preston Ave., addition of two bathrooms and expansion of living room, $90,185.
Cougar Ewing, 309 16th St., addition of shower to private office bathroom and making a bathroom that conforms with Americans with Disabilities Act standards, $5,000.
Moore Quality Design Homes, 1535 Frontier Drive, single-family dwelling, $259,685.
Nez Perce County
Jacob Hohman, Orchard Avenue, Lewiston, single-family residence, $654,875.
Jack Kemp, Park Avenue, Lewiston, single-family residence, $362,280.
Joseph and Laura Wright, 1522 Stable Court, Lewiston, addition to existing structure, $143,805.
Ron and Debra Laforce, 20249 Highway 95, Gene-see, addition to existing structure, $66,945.
Joe and Jennifer Kaufman, 30374 Kaufman Lane, Lewiston, single-family residence, $416,131.