Asotin County
Sam Adams, 2404 Valley-view Drive, Clarkston, addition, $12,992.
John Kirschman, 2550 Grandview Drive, addition, $3,456.
Long Surveying LLC, 2902 27th St., Clarkston, single-family residence, $212,830.
David and Birgit Tretheway, 3415 Quailwood Court, Clarkston, deck, $5,278.
Larry Baker, 1959 Golfview Drive, Clarkston, patio cover, $4,800.
David Weinert, 6901 Snake River Road, Asotin, shop, $45,600.
City of Asotin
Pam Luper, 103 Appleford Drive, single-family residence, $400,895.
City of Lewiston
Kyle Farkerwirth, 498 Third Ave., stairs/egress, $6,000.
Spencer Miles, 918 Linden Ave., windows, $2,500.
Cassandra Glover McNutt, 208 South Garden Court, windows, $3,500.
Nez Perce County
Patrick and Rebecca Warren, 29611 Cut Off Road, Culdesac, addition, $2,000.
Zach Evangelho, 7549 Pheasant Chase Drive, Lewiston, accessory building, $40,167.
James Gump, 7720 Paddock Lane, Lewiston, single-family residence, $322,283.
Roy Kasper, 7318 Hepton Lane, Lewiston, accessory building, $100,417.
Pat Elder, 1638 Wheatlands Ave., Lewiston, covered porch, $5,216.