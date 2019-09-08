Asotin County

Sam Adams, 2404 Valley-view Drive, Clarkston, addition, $12,992.

John Kirschman, 2550 Grandview Drive, addition, $3,456.

Long Surveying LLC, 2902 27th St., Clarkston, single-family residence, $212,830.

David and Birgit Tretheway, 3415 Quailwood Court, Clarkston, deck, $5,278.

Larry Baker, 1959 Golfview Drive, Clarkston, patio cover, $4,800.

David Weinert, 6901 Snake River Road, Asotin, shop, $45,600.

City of Asotin

Pam Luper, 103 Appleford Drive, single-family residence, $400,895.

City of Lewiston

Kyle Farkerwirth, 498 Third Ave., stairs/egress, $6,000.

Spencer Miles, 918 Linden Ave., windows, $2,500.

Cassandra Glover McNutt, 208 South Garden Court, windows, $3,500.

Nez Perce County

Patrick and Rebecca Warren, 29611 Cut Off Road, Culdesac, addition, $2,000.

Zach Evangelho, 7549 Pheasant Chase Drive, Lewiston, accessory building, $40,167.

James Gump, 7720 Paddock Lane, Lewiston, single-family residence, $322,283.

Roy Kasper, 7318 Hepton Lane, Lewiston, accessory building, $100,417.

Pat Elder, 1638 Wheatlands Ave., Lewiston, covered porch, $5,216.

