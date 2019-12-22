Asotin County
Ron Hawkins, 2625 Fourth Ave., Clarkston, single-family residence, $177,088.
Asotin County Family Aquatic Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston, remodel of family bathroom, $3,500.
Quality Design Homes, 2000 Blossom Court, Clarkston, single-family residence, $155,368; 2002 Blossom Court, $155,368.
Jim Salter, 1510 10th St., Clarkston, shop, $34,200.
Brandon Barnea, 1824 Reservoir Road, Clarkston, shop, $24,700.
Robert Flynn, 2204 13th St., Clarkston, outbuilding, $68,400.
Bhardwaj LLC, 2113 Fifth Ave., Clarkston, commercial storage, $125,640.
City of Clarkston
Alfred W. Lang, 1121 Fair St., finish interior, $12,500.
Walla Walla Community College, 1470 Bridge St., fire alarm system plan review and administration permit, $5,067.
Heuett Properties LLC, 844 Sixth St., rooftop smoke damper for new elevator, $3,742.
Brian and Peggy Shinn, 929 Beachview Drive., interior remodel, $7,500.
City of Lewiston
Blake Furlow, 628 Burrell Ave. space 17, manufactured home in park, $11,000.
John Bartlett, 1319 Birch Ave., accessory building, $29,000.
Mat and Taunia Hosking, 1827 Grelle Ave., egress door, $8,000.
Deanna Jackson, 3710 14th Street E, insulation and drywall, $40,000.
Kyle Fickenwirth, 408 Third St., remodel of multifamily residential building, $30,000.
Mike Clark, 2204 Powers Ave., accessory building, $15,123.
Nez Perce County
Stephen and Ruth Rodgers, 844 Tammany Ridge Road, Lewiston, addition to pole building, $13,497.