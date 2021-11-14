Asotin County
Patrick McNamara, 275 Westlake Drive, Clarkston, single-family residence, $218,246.
James Broemmeling, 2462 17th St., Clarkston, outbuilding, $8,892.
Mike Winroth, 2330 Ben Johnson Road, Clarkston, outbuilding, $16,128.
Kathleen McCabe, 1430 Elm St., Clarkston, outbuilding, $24,192.
Rodney Larson, 2356 Rolling Hills Drive, Clarkston, deck, $4,608.
Jon Schafman, 1572 Libby St., Clarkston, residential remodel, $12,780.
Allen Wilson, 821 18th Ave., Clarkston, outbuilding, $31,500.
Allen Wilson, 1440 Heritage Court, Clarkston, single-family residence, $329,643.
Nez Perce County
Joan and Herbert Shaw, 34035 Grace Lane, Lenore, single-family residence, $141,939.
Evan Parker, 28904 McDowell Lane, Culdesac, accessory building, $7,198.
Rick and Deborah Curry, undesignated address on Pheasant Loop Road, Lewiston, accessory building with living quarters, $139,428.
Robert and Julie Allen, undesignated address on Robin Lane, Juliaetta, single-family residence, $269,415.
Larre Kostenko, 18584 Orchard Lane, Lenore, shop addition, $70,985.
Richard Butler, 33063 Kettenbach Grade, Culdesac, accessory building, $133,890.
Travis Beller, undesignated address on Associates Drive, Lewiston, accessory building, $133,890.
Betty Meloy, 30402 Thiessen Road, Lewiston, covered porch, $5,299.
Gerardus Vanderham, 45067 Copenhagen Ridge Road, Peck, single-family residence and yurt, $265,471.
Gary Williams, 15144 Grey Chuckar Drive, Lewiston, accessory building, $223,840.
Mike Sinner, 15076 Grey Chuckar Drive, Lewiston, single-family residence, $214,507.
Scott and Penny Holper, 37596 Eberhardt Road, Peck, accessory building, $30,369.
Daniel Stedham, unassigned address on 23rd Street, Lewiston, single-family residence with garage, $572,855.
Jessica Papworth, unassigned address on Linden Avenue, accessory building, $83,062.
Chad Walton, 3991 Lapwai Road, Lewiston, retaining wall and egress windows, $12,000.
Jake and Chelsee Hasenoehrl, 11780 Four Pines Lane, Lewiston, accessory building, $44,987.
City of Lewiston
Joseph Hall, 1718 23rd St., minor commercial, $212,172.
Jerry Obrian, 3125 Cherry Tree Circle, addition, $20,054.
Byron and Amy Ellis, 3433 10th St., accessory building, $22,008.
John and Nora Fairchild, 2005 Powers Ave., stairway, $9,954.
Roberta Rowden, 3516 Sixth St., accessory building, $12,927.
Douglas Craig, 605 24th St., retaining wall, $30,000.
Kim Bramlet, 3209 18th St., single-family residence, $258,739.
Knox Land and Development, 130 11th Ave., storage building, $250,000.
Shann Profitt, 234 Thain Road, remodel office, $32,000.
Wooden Nickle, 931 Bryden Ave., commercial renovations, $22,000.
Jeff Tanguay, 861 Main St., commercial renovations, $75,000.
JTB Property Management, 1448 Main St., commercial renovations, $25,600.
Merrell Holdings, 1105 Warner Ave., complete two commercial structures, $463,268.
Quality Design Homes, 3211 Pathfinder Way, single-family residence, $603,401.
Linnea Noreen, 1121 Third St., solar panels, $29,906.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District, 1520 Powers Ave., enclose shop building, $27,000.
John Gosselin, 3122 Eighth St. C, accessory building, $63,233.
Michael McKee, 420 Linden Ave., addition and two egress windows, $75,000.
Orofino Builders Supply, 3133 East Main St., new racking, $2,500.
Patti and Tami Faith, 3508 10th St., accessory dwelling unit, $36,000.
Robert Clifford, 1222 Prospect Ave., solar panels, $18,886.
Joan Day, 4028 Fairway Drive, replace deck, $5,615.
Boys and Girls Club, 1228 Ninth Ave., replace four windows, $11,360.
Mary Jones, 2315 Fifth St., addition, $83,361.
Josh Wadsworth, 1727 Canyon Crest Way, single-family residence, $303,567.
Rudy Nairn, 1421 11th St., windows, $5,620.
Ted Dahlgran, 1217 Ninth St., windows, $2,430.
City of Lewiston, undesignated address on Nez Perce Grade, well house, $693,000.
Nick Krasselt, 1045 Richardson Ave., kitchen remodel, $20,000.