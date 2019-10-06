City of Lewiston

Wooden Nickel, 931 Bryden Ave., disabled accessible bathrooms, $117,000.

L&T Properties LLC, 204 Thain Road, disabled accessible bathrooms, $11,379.

Brian Eberheart, 1520 Airway Ave., accessory building, $15,177.

Doug Randall, 713 Vista Ave., accessory building, $21,200.

Daniel Bundy, 1121 Vineyard Drive, single-family residence, $457,542.

David Guier, 3726 18th St., accessory building, $14,000.

Ben Pirano, 1418 Alder Ave., accessory building, $19,272.

Brian Todd, 3504 Ninth St., fencing, $19,864.

Guy’s Outdoors, 1701 Main St., roofing, $4,000.

Nez Perce County

Jock Pring, 41354 Waha Road, Lewiston, porch addition, $13,965.

Jeremy and Stephanie Kinzer, 7882 Paddock Lane, Lewiston, single-family residence, $402,495.

