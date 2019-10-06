City of Lewiston
Wooden Nickel, 931 Bryden Ave., disabled accessible bathrooms, $117,000.
L&T Properties LLC, 204 Thain Road, disabled accessible bathrooms, $11,379.
Brian Eberheart, 1520 Airway Ave., accessory building, $15,177.
Doug Randall, 713 Vista Ave., accessory building, $21,200.
Daniel Bundy, 1121 Vineyard Drive, single-family residence, $457,542.
David Guier, 3726 18th St., accessory building, $14,000.
Ben Pirano, 1418 Alder Ave., accessory building, $19,272.
Brian Todd, 3504 Ninth St., fencing, $19,864.
Guy’s Outdoors, 1701 Main St., roofing, $4,000.
Nez Perce County
Jock Pring, 41354 Waha Road, Lewiston, porch addition, $13,965.
Jeremy and Stephanie Kinzer, 7882 Paddock Lane, Lewiston, single-family residence, $402,495.