City of Lewiston
Joan Burrow, 803 16th Ave., commercial renovation, $100,000.
Quality Design Homes, 1548 Frontier Drive, foundation only, no value listed.
Charles Stevens, 3207 18th St., single-family residence, $309,951.
Thomas Development, 906 Bryden Ave. unit A, three townhouses, $420,653.
Loe and Linda Elizarde, 528 Crestline Circle Court, replace deck, $24,711.
Nez Perce County
Todd Kaufman and Craig Cozad, undesignated address on Corral Creek Road, Lewiston, single-family residence, $628,206.
Rodney and Lydia Huckabay, 2223 Hemlock Ave., Lewiston, single-family residence, $347,246.
Rodney and Lydia Huckabay, 2223 Hemlock Ave., Lewiston, accessory building, $53,556.
Dave Brume, 30647 River Rock Drive, Lewiston, single-family residence, $425,685.
Timothy McFarland, 16310 Bramble Lane, Lewiston, accessory building with living quarters, $54,072.
John and Michelle Stefham, undesignated address at Howard Estates, single-family residence, $266,021.
Paul Sanchirico, 19972 Homestead Loop, Lewiston, single-family residence, $557,280.
Brian Curtis, 2056 Pheasant Loop Drive, Lewiston, accessory building, $73,902.