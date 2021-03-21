Nez Perce County
Curtis Kinlock, 40639 Hawkview Lane, Lewiston, manufactured home set on foundation, no value listed.
City of Lewiston
Ryan and Valerie Johnson, 1901 Prospect Ave., remodel, $18,000.
Quality Design Homes, 1539 Discovery Drive, residential foundation, no value listed.
Lewis Clark Animal Shelter, 3759 Airpointe Place, commercial foundation, no value listed.
Omega Healthcare Inc., 2870 Juniper Drive, roofing, $97,200.
Joe McCann, 1819 21st St., roofing, $2,000.
Mike Richardson, 2424 14th St., windows, $3,939.
Castle Builders of Idaho LLC, 3214 Parkridge Way, single-family residence, $230,290.
Drake Construction, 3211 18th St., single-family residence, $207,695.
Michael Larson, 3611 18th St. C, carport/deck, $6,062.
The Block Group, 1918 Carol Drive, single-family residence, $227,549.
Daniel Stedham, 607 26th St., single-family residence, $202,528.
Jeff and Shelley Boyer, 201 First St., adding walls to commercial space, $5,000.
Scott Schlegel, 611 19th Ave., remodel, $15,000.
Sam LLC, 324 20th St. North, windows and adding walls to commercial space, $6,100.