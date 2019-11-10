City of Lewiston
Josh Wadsworth, 417 Linden Drive, single-family residence, $215,512.
James Bennett, 1103 Eighth Ave., roof, $8,000.
Ryan Daly, 3425 11th St., windows, $7,500.
Phillip Barton, 1030 Powers Ave., addition, $17,458.
Tony Sutton, 509 26th St., manufactured home on private lot, $55,000.
Zach Battles, 1304 Idaho St., miscellaneous commercial, $10,000.
Nez Perce County
James and Glena Sherman, 21295 Arrow Rim Lane, Juliaetta, deck, $16,000.
Rex and Paloma Wicks, 1545 Stable Court, Lewiston, covered porch, $6,955.
Ricardo and Patricia DeOliveira, 21854 Angel Point Lane, Peck, accessory building with living quarters, $189,946.
Philip Ashe, 4412 Holden Lane, Lewiston, pole building, $33,744.