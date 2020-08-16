Asotin County
Jiovana Sotelo, 1105 Van Arsdol St., Clarkston, outbuilding, $14,250.
Meheret Feleke, 1919 Golfview Drive, Clarkston, residential remodel, $7,750.
Brandon Beier, 2651 Remington Way, Clarkston, retaining wall, $20,000.
Todd Moores, 1784 River Canyon Drive, Clarkston, single-family residence, $325,854.
Rick Powe, 1110 Eighth Ave., Clarkston, outbuilding, $23,153.
City of Clarkston
BG LLC, 820 Port Drive, commercial plumbing, $84,428.
Clarkston Lodging Group LLC, 1388 Poplar St., roof-only parking structure, $19,500.
City of Lewiston
Michael Karlin, 3724 11th St., carport/deck, $2,851.
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, 504 Sixth St., minor commercial, $85,000.
John Pernsteiner, 1905 Ridgeway Drive, carport/deck, $6,500.
Sam Keaton, 3629 15th St., remodel, $24,000.
Lower Granite Contractors, 3112 10th St., duplex, $300,000.
Christopher and Aubrey Reese, 610 Burrell Drive, carport/deck, $3,240.
Villa Tavern, 2110 14th Ave., remodel, $35,000.
Glen Morgan, 828 15th Ave., carport/deck, $9,500.
Brian Wilson, 3233 Meadowlark Drive, remodel, $2,500.
Norco Inc., 1715 Idaho St., commercial remodel, $925,000.
Banner Bank, 1031 21st St., ATM, $50,000.
Jamie Knudson, 218 First Ave., carport/deck, $3,000.
Jamie Knudson, 222 First Ave., carport/deck, $3,000.
Jamie Knudson, 226 First Ave., carport/deck, $3,000.
Donald and Sharon Judd, 3303 15th St., window, $6,200.
Theodore Nuxoll Jr., 3629 17th St., roof, $3,000.
Marty and Vicky Springer, 3828 Barr Road, accessory building, $22,256.
Jake Jameson, 1105 Richardson Ave., accessory building, $15,579.
George and Darla Hines, 3526 13th St. C, miscellaneous residential, $3,000.
David and Joann Nylander, 1115 Ripon Ave., remodel, $10,000.
Jason and Hannah Leavitt, 1727 Pioneer Drive, single-family residence, $262,571.
Donald and Sharon Judd, 3303 15th St., remodel, $16,000.
Michael Hasfurther, 3949 Lakeview Drive No. B, addition, $104,699.
Steven Moore, 3404 17th St., accessory building, $100,000.
Quality Design Homes, 1527 Frontier Drive, single-family residence, $467,047.
Jeff Afrey, 2418 Frontage Road, roofing, $11,000.
All Saints School, 3326 14th St., science room and bathroom, $236,000.
Cody Holzer, 3732 21st St., addition, $15,000.
Joe Thon, 518 Airway Ave., carport/deck, $8,000.
Chad Wassmuth, 525 Park Ave., pool, $20,000.
Noelle and Rodney Grant, 3806 11th St., addition, $45,622.
Ryan Light, 3417 Eighth St. F, addition, $25,000.
Tia and Garry Nestler, 3816 21st St., carport/deck, $6,390.
Beau and Chelsea Blewett, 3611 11th St., addition, $49,465.
Nez Perce County Historical Society, 306 Third St., move capitol replica, $10,000.
Michael Damon, 1404 Eighth St., single-family residence, $181,150.
Tammy Gordon, 217 Fifth Ave., addition, $28,370.
Bob and Margie Pontius, 2015 Alder Ave., single-family residence, $365,761.
Quality Design Homes, 1521 Frontier Drive, single-family residence, $205,637.
Landmark Property Group, 200 Main St., commercial remodel, $125,000.
Dayne Jordan, 607 Warner Ave., addition, $5,346.
Molly and Preston Hunt, 1220 Fourth St., insulation/sheetrock, $2,500.
Travis Andrews, 1534 Idaho St., commercial remodel, $20,000.
Quality Design Homes, 1517 Frontier Drive, single-family residence, $215,336.
Jeremy Ewing, 3312 Eighth St., duplex, $346,600.
Jeremy Ewing, 3312 Eighth St., accessory building, $50,000.
Quality Design Homes, 1505 Frontier Drive, single-family residence, $258,202.
Wayne Hickman, 3233 Fifth St., window, $4,322.
Millennium Trust LLC, 980 Colonel Wright Way, commercial building, $213,778.