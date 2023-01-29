Asotin County
Harry Jeffrey, 1710 Dustan Loop, Clarkston, porch, $2,925.
Taylor family/Zach Meyer, 2315 Deer Pointe Drive, Clarkston, deck, $12,800.
Brian Hocum, 1193 Lawrence Drive, Clarkston, outbuilding, $52,272.
Jeff Port, 2533 Third Ave., Clarkston, outbuilding, $6,720.
Robert Harder, 3725 Nicklaus Drive, Clarkston, residential remodel, $5,600.
Craig Kernan, 2880 S. Perry Lane, Clarkston, deck, $11,200.
Thomas Draper, 1830 13th St., Clarkston, outbuilding, $22,176.
Loyd Land, 1382 Chestnut St., Clarkston, outbuilding, $37,800.
Edward Vivian, 1604 Kestrel Drive, Clarkston, outbuilding, $52,500.
Thomas Stricklin, 1371 Elm St., Clarkston, outbuilding, $8,400.
Dennis Hough, 890 Morgan Road, Asotin, outbuilding, $16,800.
Dan Lundmark, 2632 Cascade St., Clarkston, residential remodel, $42,174.
Megan Hampson, 2309 Third Ave., Clarkston, outbuilding, $109,200.
Quality Design Homes, 2585 Springsnow St., Clarkston, single-family residence, $190,769.
Quality Design Homes, 2587 Springsnow St., Clarkston, single-family residence, $190,769.
Mike and Cheri Crane, 2970 Dove Drive, Clarkston, single-family residence, $350,784.
City of Clarkston
Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., reframe exterior doors and windows, $4,500.
Collier Electric, 266 13th St., office addition to existing building, $125,000.
City of Lewiston
Kenaston Corporation, 449 Thain Road, interior commercial remodel, $215,000.
City of Lewiston, 1424 Main St., roof work, $8,400.
Castle Builders of Idaho, 1713 Golden Hills Drive, single-family residence, $388,345.
Maverik, 404 Thain Road, interior remodel including interior equipment and fountain wall rebuild, new coffee dispensing equipment, graphics on walls, floor rebranding, repainting ceilings, cabinet replacement and removal of accent lighting, rewrapping of exterior fuel canopies, and update of front sign, $300,000.
Derek Tischler, 1030 Ripon Ave., addition of new entry to home, $25,000.
Kim Richards, 1411 Prospect Ave., carport, deck, addition onto front of house and kitchen update, $21,000.
David and Jacquelyn Baer, 3858 Duthie Blvd., detached residential garage, $89,083.
Richard Adair, 1819 16th Ave., kitchen addition, $29,894.
Mike Brinkley, 3713 17th St., addition of two bedrooms and kitchen extension, $130,000.
Jasmin Sadorus, 1216 N St., two residential egress windows, $4,800.
Allan Sharp, 1520 Alder Ave., residential pole barn, $23,693.
Ryan Douglas Laford, 1909 Alder Drive, replacement of six windows, $3,638.
Thomas Christiansen, 922 Burrell Ave., reinforce residential foundation, $18,000.
Brian McDermott Construction, 2867 Knollcrest Drive, $525,451.
Pole Barn Willy, 1506 Burrell Drive, residential accessory building, $31,018.
Pole Barn Willy, 3827 11th St., residential accessory building, $35,540.
Nez Perce County
James Cole, 2080 Quail Knoll Lane, Lewiston, $16,872.
Jake Banner, 31569 Webb Creek Lane, Lewiston, accessory building, $14,060.
Josh Eastman, 27876 Herndon Road, Culdesac, remodel of single family residence, $200,322.
Kirby Meshishnek, 3945 Sixth St., Lewiston, accessory building, $56,234.
CCI/Speer, 180 Southport Ave., Lewiston, commercial accessory building.
Kirby Meshishnek, 3945 Sixth St., Lewiston, attached garage, $56,234.
Richard and Shirley Scott, Walnut Lane, Lenore, single family residence, $215,950.
Richard and Shirley Scott, Walnut Lane, Lenore, accessory building, $16,872.
Gary and Joelle Candler, 21687 State Highway 3, Juliaetta, single-family residence, $330,643.
Dave Hites, 1808 Wheatlands Ave., Lewiston, accessory building, $53,556.