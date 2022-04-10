Asotin County
Amanda Gibson, 2381 Rolling Hills Drive, Clarkston, outbuilding, $11,550.
Ron Hawkins, 2625 Fourth Ave., Clarkston, outbuilding, $12,096.
Steve Amundson, 1020 Washington St., Clarkston, outbuilding, $18,900.
Chuck Bouis, 2921 Scenic Hills Drive, Clarkston, outbuilding, $10,752.
Chad Mcalary, 1555 Amity Lane, Clarkston, outbuilding, $30,912.
Robert Taylor, 3028 Country Court, Clarkston, outbuilding, $22,680.
Brian Grimm, 2003 Willow St., Clarkston, residential remodel, $2,000.
City of Lewiston
CPR Trust A. Pappas, 411 29th St., Lewiston, $5,800, residential — replace sheathing on roof and change out five windows.
Dan Yonge — Moore Quality Homes, 1540 Discovery Drive, $313,480, residential — new single-family dwelling.
Brian Schmidt, 213 Hillcrest Road, Lewiston, residential remodel — remove bedroom, add closet and bathroom, $10,000.
Richard Westerholm, 813 Bryden Drive, Lewiston, $5,333 residential — replace five windows.
Gateway Church, 707 Seventh Ave., Lewiston, $12,480, commercial — replace flat roof.
James Urquide, 910 12th Ave., Lewiston, $30,000, residential remodel — remodel attic, kitchen, new windows and add bathroom.
Paul and Elizabeth Cooke, 1519 Alder Ave., Lewiston, $19,207, residential accessory building — pole building.
Larry Forsmann, 1909 Alder Ave., Lewiston, $20,007, residential accessory buildings — pole building.
Dan Yonge — Moore Quality Homes, 1552 Frontier Drive, $314,344, residential — single-family dwelling.
Dick Goodson, 2718 Eighth Ave., Lewiston, $30,000, residential remodel — adding master bedroom, bathroom, three closets and laundry closet.
Jake Smith, 909 Cedar Ave., Lewiston, $5,000, residential — finish interior pole building.
Dave Witt, 3435 14th St. C, Lewiston, $20,808, residential accessory building — pole building.
Nez Perce County
Meladi Page, 35322 River Road, Lenore, $13,357, accessory building.
Gary Groff, 2044 Vinifera Blvd., Lewiston, $334,913, single-family residence; $71,408, accessory building.
Gary and Linda Ross, 14809 Sperry Grade Road, Kendrick, $25,308, accessory building.
Brice Vineyard, 34480 Pheasant Loop Road, Lewiston, $279,769, single-family residence.
Betty Maloy, 30402 Thiessen Road, Lewiston, $37,489, accessory structure.
Greg and Heidi Schaffer, 35417 Powell Road, Lewiston, $431,224, single-family residence; $63,750, accessory structure.
Sacred Heart Church, 205 E. Birch Ave., Lapwai, $25,572, commercial reroof.
Fred and Peggy Udall, 37642 Gifford Reubens Road, Culdesac, $3,166, foundation.