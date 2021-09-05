Asotin County
Bryon and Andrea Denny, 3016 W. Grandview Drive, Clarkston, single-family residence, $241,720.
City of Clarkston
McDonald’s Corp, 350 Bridge St., free-standing sign, $3,500.
Tri-State Memorial Hos-pital, 1221 Highland Ave., fire recon-struction in hospi-tal clean storage area, $26,834.
Clarkston Lodging Group, 1395 Bridge St., dumpster enclosures, storage area and covered patio, $5,000.
City of Lewiston
John and Jenny Jelinek, 3325 Sunrise Terrace Lane, addition and remodel, $729,808.
John and Jenny Jelinek, 3325 Sunrise Terrace Lane, detached garage, $114,838.
Rich Wilkins, 1334 Cedar Ave., pole building, $27,968.
Lenny Keys, 3209 Parkridge Way, single-family residence, $271,033.
Rachel Rinard, 815 Main St., replace section of roof, $89,279.
LDS Church, 836 Preston Ave., roofing, $104,500.
Eric and Ingrid Blinn, 312 Miller St., replace windows, $14,658.
Mary Sousa, 3329½ Seventh St., remodel, $9,000.
John McVicars, 4020 Hatwai Road, commercial addition, $366,966.
John Desautel, 1538 Cedar Drive, accessory building, $19,888.
Steven Leto, 512 Park St., retaining wall, $20,000.
Quality Design Homes, 1554 Discovery Drive, single-family residence, $209,050.
Melissa and Andrew Nolen, 1835 Clearview Point Drive, single-family residence, $330,738.
John Stockson, 620 Sixth Ave., two egress windows, $7,900.
Michael Peer, 1628 Birch Ave., accessory building, $7,458.
Mitchell Henske, 3713 10th St., retain-ing wall, $38,860.
Tribune Publishing, 505 Capital St., entry roofing, $2,500.
Omega Healthcare, 1014 Burrell Ave., roofing, $5,500.
William Davis, 1011 Hemlock Ave., deck, $2,908.
Matthew Klein, 331 Second Ave., deck and stairway, $2,030.
Nez Perce County
Gale Menach, 25121 Ridge Lane, Juliaetta, single-family residence, $582,227.