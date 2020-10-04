City of Lewiston

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, 415 Sixth St., MRI room, $540,000.

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, 415 Sixth St., nuclear medicine room, $100,000.

Devin and Amy Schaff, 1732 Appaloosa Drive, single-family residence, $220,000.

Ordella DeVault, 1531 Ripon Ave., accessory building, $17,527.

Kirk Stedman, 3032 Echo Hills Drive, addition, $60,000.

Darrin Haynes, 3622 22nd St., remodel, $57,008.

Richard and Joyce Wallace, 614 Bryden Ave., Unit B, remodel, $63,651.

Stephanie and James Goodson, 712 Fifth Ave., accessory building, $8,763.

David Crawford, 3640 Country Club Court, windows, $9,258.

Chuck Graham, 3314 11th St., carport/deck, $3,500.

Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District, 1520 Powers Ave., front office renovation, $65,000.

Martin McCollom, 3428 Eighth St., ramp and cover, $2,287.

Matt Peterson, 1125 Powers Ave., addition, $3,031.

Chad Gilbertson, 1812 Cedar Ave., miscellaneous residential, $3,000.

Jean Davis, 3415 1/2 12th St., Unit A, three townhouses and one duplex, $650,000.

Alan Kirk, 1315 Vineyard Ave., deck, $9,267.

Mark Graves, 1409 Hemlock Ave., addition, $4,057.

Scott and Sheree Dunburr, 3401 14th St., accessory dwelling unit, $49,902.

