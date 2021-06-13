City of Lewiston
Shawn Watkins, 718 Third St., remodel, $90,000.
Claire and John Luster, 319 Seventh Ave., remodel, $25,000.
Howard Lowe, 1608 Powers Ave., remodel, $120,000.
Habitat for Humanity, 1537 Alder Ave., single-family residence, $153,868.
FedEx Ground Package System, 1121 Wall St., commercial foundation only, no value listed.
Steve Carlton, 409 Thain Road, canopy over carwash, $35,000.
Steve Carlton, 1105 Bryden Ave., minor commercial tenant improvement, $12,000.
Jeff and Marilyn Appleford, 3966 Ridgewater Drive, retaining wall, $10,000.
Asotin County
Loren and Kathy Schneider, 2700 13th St., Clarkston, outbuilding, $10,240.
Dan Borland, 2863 24th St., Clarkston, outbuilding, $22,800.
Craig Nelson, 561 Grider Lane, Anatone, outbuilding, $22,952.
Deborah Gosso, 2606 19th St., Clarkston, residential remodel, $10,000.
Rhett Roberts, 2345 Deer Pointe Drive, Clarkston, outbuilding, $24,320.