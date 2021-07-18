City of Lewiston
Travis Knox (Knox Concrete), 1101 Snake River Ave., pole barn for storage, $30,000.
Fred Hight, 219 Hemlock Ave., additions, $30,639.
Donald Wood, 2502 Ninth Ave., windows, $5,347.
Larry Byers, 834 Grelle Ave., windows, $2,500.
Rodger Styner, 227 Second Ave., roofing, $10,700.
Daniel Rudolph, 3217 Fourth Street, single-family residence, $468,633.
Quality Design Homes, 1565 Discovery Drive, single-family residence, $247,858.
Clifford Curtis, 1739 Ripon Ave., manufactured home set, $28,000.
Deborah Roberts, 1318 Tenth Ave., detached garage, $24,107.
Nez Perce County
Adam Hart, 34074 Grandview Lane, Lenore, single-family residence, $47,313.
Justin Louchart, 1837 Allmon Drive, Lewiston, pool, $20,000.
John Forbes, 41522 Bobbit Bench Road, Peck, manufactured home set, $21,806.
Aaron Patterson, 39418 Southwick Road, Kendrick, agricultural building, no value listed.