City of Lewiston

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, 2857 Juniper Drive, health and well-being center, $2.5 million.

Warren Joiner, 1411 Hemlock Ave., accessory building, $10,954.

Dawn Brown, 2133 Carol Drive, Windows, $2,555.

Ginkgo Rentals LLC, 212 Fifth St. No. 2, remodel, $20,000.

Ginkgo Rentals LLC, 212 Fifth St. No. 2, carport/deck, $2,000.

Richard Acree, 1214 Cedar Ave., accessory building, $13,693.

Alan Thomas, 4047 Fairway Drive, carport/deck, $32,240.

Gary Martins, 2014 Grelle Ave., carport/deck, $4,752.

Gary Martins, 2014 Grelle Ave., accessory building, $40,000.

Miles Robinson, 3247 Pathfinder Way, accessory building, $22,981.

Victor and Judy Smith, 928 Cedar Drive, pool, $20,000.

Drew Casey, 1203 15th Ave., roofing, $7,946.

Victor and Judy Smith, 928 Cedar Drive, accessory building, $20,000.

Shawn Mittendorf, 3509 18th St., accessory building, $30,124.

Lewis Clark Credit Union, 604 Bryden Ave., bank building, $1.5 million.

Chad and Lori Knoll, 1015 Powers Ave., manufactured home set, $80,000.

Joel Ruhle, 921 10th Ave., accessory building, $10,954.

Roger Swanson, 4020 Fairway Drive, remodel, $5,334.

Quality Design Homes, 1504 Frontier Drive, single-family residence, $197,513.

Tyler Sherrill, 430 Linden Drive, windows, $4,250.

John Pearson, 631 Seventh Ave., roof, $12,700.

Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District, 3730 10th St., well house, $1 million.

Alicia Bramlet, 1621 Vineyard Drive, carport/deck, $6,653.

Arn Johnson, 203 First Ave., addition, $95,600.

Carter Tannahill, 3714 17th St., accessory building, $8,763.

Jacob Mast, 3320 Ninth St., windows, $4,300.

Merilynn Scharnhorst, 3537 Hatwai Road, manufactured home set, $5,000.

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, 1250 Idaho St., commercial remodel, $350,000.

Travis Beller, 3752 Duthie Blvd., single-family residence, $482,135.

