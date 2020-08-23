City of Lewiston
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, 2857 Juniper Drive, health and well-being center, $2.5 million.
Warren Joiner, 1411 Hemlock Ave., accessory building, $10,954.
Dawn Brown, 2133 Carol Drive, Windows, $2,555.
Ginkgo Rentals LLC, 212 Fifth St. No. 2, remodel, $20,000.
Ginkgo Rentals LLC, 212 Fifth St. No. 2, carport/deck, $2,000.
Richard Acree, 1214 Cedar Ave., accessory building, $13,693.
Alan Thomas, 4047 Fairway Drive, carport/deck, $32,240.
Gary Martins, 2014 Grelle Ave., carport/deck, $4,752.
Gary Martins, 2014 Grelle Ave., accessory building, $40,000.
Miles Robinson, 3247 Pathfinder Way, accessory building, $22,981.
Victor and Judy Smith, 928 Cedar Drive, pool, $20,000.
Drew Casey, 1203 15th Ave., roofing, $7,946.
Victor and Judy Smith, 928 Cedar Drive, accessory building, $20,000.
Shawn Mittendorf, 3509 18th St., accessory building, $30,124.
Lewis Clark Credit Union, 604 Bryden Ave., bank building, $1.5 million.
Chad and Lori Knoll, 1015 Powers Ave., manufactured home set, $80,000.
Joel Ruhle, 921 10th Ave., accessory building, $10,954.
Roger Swanson, 4020 Fairway Drive, remodel, $5,334.
Quality Design Homes, 1504 Frontier Drive, single-family residence, $197,513.
Tyler Sherrill, 430 Linden Drive, windows, $4,250.
John Pearson, 631 Seventh Ave., roof, $12,700.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District, 3730 10th St., well house, $1 million.
Alicia Bramlet, 1621 Vineyard Drive, carport/deck, $6,653.
Arn Johnson, 203 First Ave., addition, $95,600.
Carter Tannahill, 3714 17th St., accessory building, $8,763.
Jacob Mast, 3320 Ninth St., windows, $4,300.
Merilynn Scharnhorst, 3537 Hatwai Road, manufactured home set, $5,000.
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, 1250 Idaho St., commercial remodel, $350,000.
Travis Beller, 3752 Duthie Blvd., single-family residence, $482,135.