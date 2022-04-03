Asotin County
Timothy Lynch, 13307 Snake River Road, Asotin, single-family residence, $523,536.
Nuxoll Builders, Inc., 2602 23rd St., Clarkston, single-family residence, $186,894.
Darin Boyd, 2609 Third Ave., Clarkston, swimming pool, $20,000.
Neil Litchfield, 2335 Deer Pointe Drive, Clarkston, swimming pool, $20,000.
Ryan Thornton, 1505 Hillcrest Way, Clarkston, outbuilding, $18,144.
Peter Wild, 2723 Scenic Hills Drive, Clarkston, outbuilding, $31,500.
Bonnie Bond Coles, 2440 Valleyview Drive, deck, $14,080.
Madeline Schmuck, 2737 Ninth Ave., Clarkston, solar panels, $5,570.
Amanda Gibson, 2381 Rolling Hills Drive, Clarkston, outbuilding, $11,550.
Ron Hawkins, 2625 Fourth Ave., Clarkston, outbuilding, $12,096.
City of Lewiston
Lewiston Professional Building, 1219 Idaho St., Lewiston, add window, $2,000.
Joe Medina, 418 Stewart Ave., Lewiston, replace two windows, $3,000.
YWCA, 300 Main St., Lewiston, structural repairs to existing beams, $108,800.
Joshua Roy, 703 10th St., Lewiston, detached accessory building, $4,500
Duane Grummer, 102 Thain Road, Suite A., Lewiston, tenant improvement, office for USDA, $375,000.
Rich Casey, 3429 Seventh St., Lewiston, residential addition and covered patio, $50,896.
Nez Perce Lodge No. 10, AF & AM, 1122 18th Ave., Lewiston, interior remodel, $8,250.
Nez Perce County
Daniel Dunham, 36399 River Road, Lenore, single family residence, $740,269.
Travis and Nichole Beller, Vinifera Boulevard, Lewiston, single family residence, $286,407, and accessory building, $71,408.
Darrell Landrum, Vinifera Boulevard, Lewiston, single family residence, $342,438.
Michael Erickson, 2349 Park Ave., Lewiston, accessory building, $117,048.
Doug Combs, 15388 Rodeo Lane, Lewiston, accessory building, $21,090.
Jason and Hannah Leavitt, Linden Avenue, Lewiston, accessory building with living quarters, $136,321.
Gregg Eggers, 2054 Quail Knoll Lane, Lewiston, accessory building, $44,630.