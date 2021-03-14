Asotin County
Farin Denison, 2722 Florence Lane, Clarkston, deck, $3,640.
Randall and Diana Wise, 3025 Clemans Road, Clarkston, single-family residence, $320,324.
Clayton Waller, 1731 Sixth Ave., Clarkston, residential remodel, $17,920.
Torrey Grubbs, 1720 Dustan Loop, Clarkston, single-family residence, $170,620.
David Spencer, 2723 Scenic Hills Drive, Clarkston, residential remodel, $38,770.
Dale Garrett, 23980 Snake River Road, Asotin, outbuilding, $45,600.
Greg and Jeanette Keller, 2461 Westwood Court, Clarkston, outbuilding, $34,200.
City of Asotin
Kelly Roth, 1488 River Ridge Road, single-family residence, $320,000.
Kyle Albright, 247 Snyder Lane, level building lot, $5,000.
Nita Jane Bradford, 619 Second St., new roof, $12,650.
Bob May, 1419 Fourth St., foundation for manufactured home, $7,000.
City of Clarkston
Opal A. Schafer, 1230 Eighth St., residential remodel, $8,500.
Lindsay R. Pinson, 609 10th St., addition of two bedrooms, bathroom and family room in basement, $5,000.
James C. Cook, 1215 Port Way, outbuilding, $12,627.
Walmart, 306 Fifth St., new sign, $13,795.
Shaul Living Trust, 302 Maple St., addition to shop, $7,000.
City of Lewiston
Kevin Poole, 641 25th Ave., addition, $47,381.
Nez Perce County
Paul and Kristi Rousseau, 7464 Amberview Court, Lewiston, accessory building, $16,872.
Betty Meloy, 30402 Thiessen Road, Lewiston, manufactured home set on foundation, $33,536.
McGregor Company, 40639 Hawkview Lane, Lewiston, roof, $6,068.