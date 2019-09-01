City of Lewiston
Darren Siebert, 1058 Ripon Ave., carport/deck, $5,901.
Quality Design Homes, 1531 Compass Court, single-family residence, $292,628.
Richard Adams, 1425 17th St., windows, $4,500.
Matthew Schwank, 922½ Linden Ave., windows, $2,200.
Bob and Jolynn Kress, 3810 14th St., windows, $20,000.
BBA Properties, 3426 11th St. B units A and B, roofing, $9,250.
Ron Dodd, 530 17th Ave., duplex, $300,000.
Port of Lewiston, 1212 Sixth Ave. North, storage, $3,000.
Darren Beeson, 2308 Ninth Ave., windows, $3,000.
Quality Design Homes, 1545 Compass Court, single-family residence, $205,641.
L&T Properties, 204 Thain Road, drywall, $10,000.
Carl Burgess, 1052 Hemlock Ave., carport/deck, $3,697.
City of Lewiston, 1224 F St., door, $2,500.
Jacob Messinger, 509 Burrell Ave., accessory building, $18,068.
Keith Dotson, 1140 Warner Ave., remodel, $20,000.
Nez Perce County
Ronald Moulden, 21835 Wildlife Lane, Lapwai, garage, $34,811.
Stuart Davis, 25844 Old Spiral Highway, Lewiston, remodel shop into winery production area/storage/office/bathroom, $7,500.
Craig and Traci Forsman, 27296 Soldiers Road, Winchester, single-family residence, $232,604.
Jack Porter, unspecified address on Paddock Lane, Lewiston, addition to shop, $5,355.
Reece Hewett, 21622 Rivaura Lane, Juliaetta, remodel into winery tasting room, $50,000.
Bradley and Jena Rice, 7848 Cabernet Court, Lewiston, single-family residence, $559,622.
Dustin Bomley, 4440 Holden Lane, Lewiston, accessory building, $6,748.
Douglas Ashburn, 19020 Moser Road, Genesee, shop, $42,844.
Clearwater Paper, 803 Mill Road, Lewiston, building for temporary storage of pulp bales, $121,620.
City of Clarkston
Walmart, 306 Fifth St., reconfigure existing fire sprinkler system for Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union remodel, $7,343; demolish existing credit union inside Walmart and replace with new one as outlined in approved plans, $43,500.
A Thousand Hills LLC, 520 Diagonal St., replace existing sign, $10,000.
Avista Corp., 1330 Fair St., new roofing, $3,600.