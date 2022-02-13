City of Asotin
Asotin-Anatone School District, 216 Monroe St., pole barn addition for bus maintenance, $101,625.
Asotin County
Josh Dahmen, 1710 Dus-tan Loop, Clarkston, outbuilding, $43,092.
Dewayne Hillman, 1396 Toby Lane, Clarkston, outbuilding, $23,520.
Robert Mai, 3303 Michael Drive, Clarkston, retaining wall, $20,000.
Jordan Starr, 2222 Deer Pointe Drive, Clarkston, retaining wall, $19,800.
Umpqua Bank, 1300 16th Ave., Clarkston, water damage restoration, $75,000.
City of Lewiston
Gary Toppi, 1337 Hem-lock Ave., accessory building, $32,011.
Duane Grummer, 102 Thain Road suites B and C, combine suites into office space, $50,000.
Ryan Rosenbaum, 3836 14th St., accessory building, $25,609.
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, 1250 Idaho St., pediatric gym, $41,000.
Nathan Titus, 2023 Grelle Ave., accessory building, $25,609.
Stinker Station, 3110 North and South Highway, interior remodel, $221,073.
Sam Lovejoy, 1528 Airway Ave., accessory building, $29,741.
Jay Lawrence, 2025 Ripon Ave., accessory building, $16,005.
Jason Leavitt, 3219 Hidden Valley Loop, foundation only, no value listed.
Nez Perce County
Nascan Irby, 19079 Associates Drive, Lewiston, single-family residence, $410,337.
Todd and Sheila Skinner, 26052 Robin Lane, Lewiston, accessory building, $44,992.
Robert and Debra Tomlinson, 22260 Lapwai Road, Lewiston, ag building addition, no assessed value.
Robert and Judy Allen, 25925 Robin Lane, Juliaetta, ag building, no assessed value.