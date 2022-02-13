City of Asotin

Asotin-Anatone School District, 216 Monroe St., pole barn addition for bus maintenance, $101,625.

Asotin County

Josh Dahmen, 1710 Dus-tan Loop, Clarkston, outbuilding, $43,092.

Dewayne Hillman, 1396 Toby Lane, Clarkston, outbuilding, $23,520.

Robert Mai, 3303 Michael Drive, Clarkston, retaining wall, $20,000.

Jordan Starr, 2222 Deer Pointe Drive, Clarkston, retaining wall, $19,800.

Umpqua Bank, 1300 16th Ave., Clarkston, water damage restoration, $75,000.

City of Lewiston

Gary Toppi, 1337 Hem-lock Ave., accessory building, $32,011.

Duane Grummer, 102 Thain Road suites B and C, combine suites into office space, $50,000.

Ryan Rosenbaum, 3836 14th St., accessory building, $25,609.

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, 1250 Idaho St., pediatric gym, $41,000.

Nathan Titus, 2023 Grelle Ave., accessory building, $25,609.

Stinker Station, 3110 North and South Highway, interior remodel, $221,073.

Sam Lovejoy, 1528 Airway Ave., accessory building, $29,741.

Jay Lawrence, 2025 Ripon Ave., accessory building, $16,005.

Jason Leavitt, 3219 Hidden Valley Loop, foundation only, no value listed.

Nez Perce County

Nascan Irby, 19079 Associates Drive, Lewiston, single-family residence, $410,337.

Todd and Sheila Skinner, 26052 Robin Lane, Lewiston, accessory building, $44,992.

Robert and Debra Tomlinson, 22260 Lapwai Road, Lewiston, ag building addition, no assessed value.

Robert and Judy Allen, 25925 Robin Lane, Juliaetta, ag building, no assessed value.

