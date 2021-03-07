Nez Perce County
Shan and Judy Hannon, 35488 Powell Road, Lewiston, accessory building, $33,744.
Steve and Nancy Downsworth, 35488 Powell Road, Lewiston, single-family residence, $283,431.
Dennis Rovetto, 1700 Tammany Creek Road, Lewiston, accessory building, $8,773.
Vicki Groover, 26460 Court Lane space 18, Lewiston, covered porch, $17,434.
King’s Thrones and Pumping Services, 3848 Industrial Way, Lewiston, commercial accessory building, $60,000.
Ryan and Blake Houlihan, no address assigned, single-family residence, $405,232.
Paul and Kristi Rousseau, 7464 Amberview Court, Lewiston, accessory building, $16,872.
City of Lewiston
Quality Design Homes, 1550 Discovery Drive, single-family residence, $292,716.
Noelle Grant, 3806 11th St., accessory building, $62,780.
Kimberly Leach, 1614 13th Ave., windows, $2,191.
Aaron Nelson, 533 Cedar Ave., single-family residence, $331,387.
Holly McDermott, 627 Cedar Ave., addition, $61,750.
Dan McMinn, 626 Airway Drive, accessory building, $13,984.