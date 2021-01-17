Asotin County

Darrin and Tiffany Goin, 1828 Hillyard Drive, Clarkston, out-building, $52,880.

Funke’s Custom Cabinets, 1482 16th Ave., Clarkston, fire suppression system for spray booth, $9,100.

Dennis Kunze, 1028 15th St., Clark-ston, outbuilding, $16,416.

City of Lewiston

Valley Car Sales, 1825 Main St., major commercial, $30,300.

Massey Lutsyk, 1730 Appaloosa Drive, single-family residence, $283,465.

Quality Design Homes, 1544 Discover Drive, single-family residence, $228,308.

John Taylor, 3530 13th St. C, accessory building, $17,788.

Asher Martin LLC, 524 Main St., restaurant and apartments, $2.3 million.

Sandra Eimers, 240 New Sixth St., roof, $14,000.

Susan Uhlenkott, 603 15th St., windows, $5,221.

Blain Graening, 1228 14th Ave., accessory building, $17,899.

Kyle Huffman, 3829 17th St. C, remodel, $15,000.

Rains Investment Inc., 3119 Seventh St., manufactured home on private lot, $105,400.

Recommended for you